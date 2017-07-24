Podcast: The“Games of Thrones” season-seven hype fest begins

The Fresno Beehive bloggers are back for another weekly pop-culture chat with guest talker Jody Murray. In this episode, it’s a “Game of Thrones” season seven hype fest (complete with spoilers, but only small ones).
Be sure to listen to the end for the recommendation round, to hear all about:
▪ The "Walking Dead" season eight trailer that dropped at Comic Con.
▪ The Ringer's "Game of Thrones" recaps.
▪ Nine Inch Nails new Ep, "Add Violence."
The Fresno Beehive podcast is a half-hour weekly entertainment show produced by the Fresno Bee with Kathy Mahan, Joshua Tehee and Rory Appleton (who was at Comic Con for this episode).
