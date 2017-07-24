The Night King and his white walkers are back for season seven of "Game of Thrones." Get caught up on the hype with the Fresno Beehive Podcast.
Fresno Beehive

Pop culture, entertainment and all things Fresno

July 24, 2017 11:30 AM

Podcast: The“Games of Thrones” season-seven hype fest begins

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

The Fresno Beehive bloggers are back for another weekly pop-culture chat with guest talker Jody Murray. In this episode, it’s a “Game of Thrones” season seven hype fest (complete with spoilers, but only small ones).

Be sure to listen to the end for the recommendation round, to hear all about:

▪ The "Walking Dead" season eight trailer that dropped at Comic Con.

▪ The Ringer's "Game of Thrones" recaps.

▪ Nine Inch Nails new Ep, "Add Violence."

The Fresno Beehive podcast is a half-hour weekly entertainment show produced by the Fresno Bee with Kathy Mahan, Joshua Tehee and Rory Appleton (who was at Comic Con for this episode).

Listen below or get it now on iTunes.

