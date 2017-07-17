Taxi drivers in Raleigh, N.C. talk about their struggles with declining ridership and their battle with ride-sharing services Lyft and Uber. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
Taxi drivers in Raleigh, N.C. talk about their struggles with declining ridership and their battle with ride-sharing services Lyft and Uber. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
Fresno Beehive

Fresno Beehive

Pop culture, entertainment and all things Fresno

Fresno Beehive

July 17, 2017 11:02 AM

Finally. Starting today you can tip Uber drivers

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

Uber is a month into its 180 Days of Change and showing signs that it’s listening to its drivers and customers.

In June, the ride-sharing company announced it would allow customers to tip drivers. Prior to the announcement that was a major division between Uber and its major competitor. Uber didn’t encourage tipping and it definitely wasn’t a function in the app.

That changes today. In an email sent to Uber’s Fresno drivers, the company says the app has been updated to accept tips, which drivers can cash at any time using Instant Pay.

The company is celebrating the rollout by matching all tips given out tomorrow (hint, hint).

At least one rider is bemoaning the change (for comedic effect), saying his days as a “ride-hailing cheapskate are over.” Locally, Uber tipping has proven to be a point of contention, though less so than the fact its drivers won’t pick you up at the airport.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Falling buildings, dancing babies, happy dogs: The GIF at 30

View More Video

@fresno
beehive

Fresno's top spot for keeping a finger on the pulse of Valley pop culture, entertainment, dining, shopping and things to do. Brought to you by The Bee's Rory Appleton, Rick Bentley, Bethany Clough, Craig Kohlruss, Kathy Mahan, Donald Munro and Joshua Tehee.

Beehive archive

Find posts from our former blog location at fresnobeehive.com

.

Blogs from Fresno