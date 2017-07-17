Finally. Starting today you can tip Uber drivers

Uber is a month into its 180 Days of Change and showing signs that it’s listening to its drivers and customers.
In June, the ride-sharing company announced it would allow customers to tip drivers. Prior to the announcement that was a major division between Uber and its major competitor. Uber didn’t encourage tipping and it definitely wasn’t a function in the app.
That changes today. In an email sent to Uber’s Fresno drivers, the company says the app has been updated to accept tips, which drivers can cash at any time using Instant Pay.
The company is celebrating the rollout by matching all tips given out tomorrow (hint, hint).
At least one rider is bemoaning the change (for comedic effect), saying his days as a “ride-hailing cheapskate are over.” Locally, Uber tipping has proven to be a point of contention, though less so than the fact its drivers won’t pick you up at the airport.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
