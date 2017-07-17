This Oct. 1, 2016 photo released by NBC shows Kate McKinnon as Democratic Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton during a sketch on "Saturday Night Live," in New York McKinnon was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series on Thursday, July 13, 2017. The Emmy Awards ceremony, airing Sept. 17 on CBS, will be hosted by Stephen Colbert.
This Oct. 1, 2016 photo released by NBC shows Kate McKinnon as Democratic Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton during a sketch on "Saturday Night Live," in New York McKinnon was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series on Thursday, July 13, 2017. The Emmy Awards ceremony, airing Sept. 17 on CBS, will be hosted by Stephen Colbert. Will Heath AP
This Oct. 1, 2016 photo released by NBC shows Kate McKinnon as Democratic Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton during a sketch on "Saturday Night Live," in New York McKinnon was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series on Thursday, July 13, 2017. The Emmy Awards ceremony, airing Sept. 17 on CBS, will be hosted by Stephen Colbert. Will Heath AP
Fresno Beehive

Fresno Beehive

Pop culture, entertainment and all things Fresno

Fresno Beehive

July 17, 2017 9:48 AM

The complete Emmy Awards breakdown – Fresno Beehive Podcast, Ep. 24

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

The Fresno Beehive bloggers are back for another weekly pop-culture chat with guests Mackenzie Mays and Aleksandra Konstantinovic. In this episode, they give a complete rundown of this year's Emmy Award nominations -- and a few predictions for good measure.

Be sure to listen to the end for the recommendation round, to hear all about:

▪ "The Defiant Ones"

▪ That new "Spiderman" flick

▪ A book and/or movie called "High Rise."

▪ Mays' series on teens and sex.

The Fresno Beehive podcast is a half-hour weekly entertainment show produced by the Fresno Bee with Kathy Mahan (on vacation this week), Joshua Tehee and Rory Appleton.

Listen below or get it now on iTunes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Falling buildings, dancing babies, happy dogs: The GIF at 30

Falling buildings, dancing babies, happy dogs: The GIF at 30 0:30

Falling buildings, dancing babies, happy dogs: The GIF at 30
Music video premiere: 'Gotta Get Up' by 40 Watt Hype 4:44

Music video premiere: 'Gotta Get Up' by 40 Watt Hype
Video premiere: Stoneshiver – ‘Fanboy’ 4:52

Video premiere: Stoneshiver – ‘Fanboy’

View More Video

@fresno
beehive

Fresno's top spot for keeping a finger on the pulse of Valley pop culture, entertainment, dining, shopping and things to do. Brought to you by The Bee's Rory Appleton, Rick Bentley, Bethany Clough, Craig Kohlruss, Kathy Mahan, Donald Munro and Joshua Tehee.

Beehive archive

Find posts from our former blog location at fresnobeehive.com

.

Blogs from Fresno