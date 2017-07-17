The complete Emmy Awards breakdown – Fresno Beehive Podcast, Ep. 24

The Fresno Beehive bloggers are back for another weekly pop-culture chat with guests Mackenzie Mays and Aleksandra Konstantinovic. In this episode, they give a complete rundown of this year's Emmy Award nominations -- and a few predictions for good measure.
Be sure to listen to the end for the recommendation round, to hear all about:
▪ "The Defiant Ones"
▪ That new "Spiderman" flick
▪ A book and/or movie called "High Rise."
▪ Mays' series on teens and sex.
The Fresno Beehive podcast is a half-hour weekly entertainment show produced by the Fresno Bee with Kathy Mahan (on vacation this week), Joshua Tehee and Rory Appleton.
Listen below or get it now on iTunes.
Comments