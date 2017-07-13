‘Glee’ star and best-selling author Chris Colfer on his return to the Central Valley

Every time Chris Colfer sets out to write a book he has this irrational fear that somehow he’ll die before its gets completed.
So, this week was a bit of relief for the actor/author and Clovis native. His latest book, “Land of Stories: Worlds Collide,” was release on Tuesday, the same day Colfer set out on a book tour that brings him to the Clovis’ Mercedes Edwards Theater July 25.
It’s been awhile since Colfer has been through town. Including the Central Valley on the 20-city tour was important to his family.
“They are excited to have me back home,” says Colfer, talking on the phone before his tour stop in Boston.
The event is a change up from the book signings he’s done in the past, where fans would camp out overnight and stand in four-hour lines just to get a few seconds with the author. This is more of a town hall, Colfer says. He will read from the book, yes, but there’s also a QnA session and games. Fans are encouraged to dress up.
Colfer started working on “Land of Stories” long before he became famous for playing Kurt Hummel on “Glee.” Before he started acting even, he was creating the characters that would inhabit the imaginary world. He has pictures he drew when he was seven or eight; maps and characters from the book. He keeps them under protective frames in his office. Because the stories were conceived when Colfer was young, they carry a child-like quality and voice that has connected with his fans.
Thanks for coming to see me NY! See you tomorrow Clinton, CT!!! #TLOS6 pic.twitter.com/XBWLq4liuy— Chris Colfer (@chriscolfer) July 12, 2017
They have made Colfer into a bonafide, bestselling YA author. When “An Author’s Odyssey,” was released last year, the book landed No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list. It was there for two weeks and on the list for 11. Last month, it was announced the series’ first book, “The Wishing Spell,” will be made into a movie for 20th Century Fox.
Colfer is frantically writing the screenplay and will make his directorial debut with the film. That will take up the bulk of his time for the foreseeable future, but the 27-year-old does have other project in the works, including a sci-fi TV series called “Indigo.” He’d also like to continue writing. There is a series of “Land of Stories” prequel books he’d like to write.
“I’m always working on about 12 things at once,” Colfer says.
There are things he loves about being an author. The fact that he can work from home in his pajamas, is a major perk, he says. But then, he turns on the television or sees a film and misses being a part of that world. If Colfer has things his way, he will have the time, energy and freedom to continue doing everything he wanted – as an author and an actor.
“I hope that’s not too greedy of me.”
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
Chris Colfer
Worlds Collide book tour
- 2 p.m. July 25
- Mercedes Edwards Theater, 902 5th St, Clovis
- Attendees much purchase Colfer’s new bookfor $19.95 at Petunia’s Place before July 22
- 559-438-1561, www.petuniasbooks.com
