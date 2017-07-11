This week’s top entertainment – Everclear, Reel Big Fish and ‘Rick and Morty’

There’s a ‘90s flashback at the Wakehouse in Reedley; a pro-femme gathering in downtown Fresno and a likely “Gilmore Girls” fan freak out at Yellow Mug Coffee. Here are seven best-bet entertainment choices this week.
“Sister Act” – Good Company Players takes on Whoopi Goldberg’s 1992 film about a disco singer in need of witness protection. She becomes a nun. Hilarity ensues. Details: Thurs-Sun, through Sept. 10. Roger Rocka's Dinner Theatre, 1226 N. Wishon Ave. $32-$60. 559-266-9494, gcplayers.com/gcp-shows
Everclear – It’s been 20 years since Everclear was all over MTV’s Total Request Live, which you will remember if you were in high school or college at the time. The band is in the midst of anniversary tour. “So Much for the Afterglow,” indeed. Details: 6 p.m. Saturday. Wakehouse, 850 N. Kings River Rd. $25-$35. 559- 637-9000, www.livemusiccity.com
FUSS Fest– Fresno’s Femme music and arts festival. A massive celebration of local scene, with more than a dozen bands and artist. Details: 1 p.m. Saturday. Yoshi Now!, 648 Broadway St. Free. All ages. Search Fuss Fest on Facebook.
Lee Ann Womack – Chukchansi continues its summer concert series with country-cross over star Lee Ann Womack. For the progressive traditionalist country fan. Details: 8 p.m. Saturday. Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino. $25-$35. 866-794-6946, www.chukchansigold.com
Don’t Even Trip Road Trip –The looooong awaited third season of “Rick and Morty,” starts July 30. While you wait, there’s the Rickmobile, which is on the final leg of a cross-country tour selling exclusive “Rick and Morty” toys and gear. Details: 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co., 745 Fulton St. www.adultswim.com/promos/rickmobile
Smithradio – For the hardcore “Gilmore Girls,” fans and/or those into some pretty decent coffee house indie-rock. Details: 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday. Yellow Mug Coffee, 1137 E Champlain Dr. $20, $50 for after-show meet-and-greet. 559-981-5840, www.smithradioband.com
The Beer Run – Come for the craft beer tastings and drinking games; stay for bands. Or vice verse, we don’t care. Ska-rockers Reel Big Fish headline the tour with the Expendables and Queers. Details: 5 p.m. Wednesday. Rotary Amphitheater at Woodward Park. $28. All ages. numbskullprod.com, www.ticketweb.com
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
