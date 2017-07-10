“Brick Madness” is a new mockumentary from Fresno filmmaker Justin McAleece. The film is set in Fresno.
July 10, 2017 3:24 PM

It’s Lego-style madness in this teaser trailer for Fresno mockumentary

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

Brick Madness” envisions a world where the preeminent Lego builder is from Fresno and he’s an adult.

Also, Legos are called Brix, which probably has to do with licensing issues for foot-killing toy brand. The mockumentary film, which received a teaser trailer this week, was put together over the last eight years by local filmmaker Justin McAleece and finally get a premiere in August. After that it will be made available on streaming services.

While it’s hard to tell from the teaser, the film seems to fall somewhere between “Best in Show” and “DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story.” “Brick Madness” was produced and filmed locally and includes a hosts of local actor and improv types, including Byron Watkins (a Blimprov regular) and Anthony Taylor.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

