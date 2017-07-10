Jay-Z’s new album, Twinkie’s new flavor – Fresno Beehive Podcast, Ep. 23

The Fresno Beehive bloggers are back at full staff for another weekly pop-culture chat. In this episode, they talk up the hype behind Jay-Z’s new album (the tour is stopping in Fresno, FYI) and break down the latest food trend (crazy flavored Oroes and Twinkies).
Be sure to listen to the end for the recommendation round, where we find out:
▪ “Baby Driver” is great and not just for the soundtrack.
▪ “America's Got Talent” will make you cry. Ever. Single. Time.
▪ HiIary Duff is still on TV.
The Fresno Beehive podcast is a half-hour weekly entertainment show produced by the Fresno Bee with Mahan, Joshua Tehee and Rory Appleton.
Listen below or get it now on iTunes.
