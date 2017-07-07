Actor/author Chris Colfer will do a book reading and Q&A in Clovis as part of his “Worlds Collide” book tour.
July 07, 2017 1:43 PM

Chris Colfer stops in Clovis on Worlds Collide book tour

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

On Tuesday, Chris Colfer releases “Worlds Collide,” the last in his YA book series “Land of Stories.” It’s kind of a big deal. The series is being made into a movie.

The Clovis-born actor/author is also embarking on a 20-city book tour that includes a stop in his hometown. The bookstore Petunia’s Place is hosting Colfer for a reading and Q&A, 2 p.m. July 25 at the Mercedes Edwards Theater in Clovis.

To get into the event, fans will need to purchase Colfer’s new book at Petunia’s Place before July 22. The autographed copies of the books cost $19.95 plus tax and include a raffle-ticket entry and a chance at a VIP meet-and-greet with Colfer after the July 25 event. Fans who come in costume will be given an additional ticket and chance to win.

Colfer is well-known for playing the role of Kurt on the Fox series, “Glee.” In 2011, Time Magazine put him on its the 100 most influential people in the world (Bruno Mars and the Koch brothers were also on the list that year). He’s also become a prolific and successful writer. Along with the “The Land of Stories” series, Colfer has released “Struck By Lightning: The Carson Phillips Journal” and the picture book “The Curvy Tree and Trollbella Throws a Party.”

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

