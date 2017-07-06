These Oreo-themed uniforms were created by Grizzlies’ graphic designer Dorian Castro and are a takeoff of the original Fresno Tacos logo and uniform.
July 06, 2017 4:25 PM

Fresno Grizzlies unveil Oreo Taco, the latest Sam Hansen creation

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

Sam Hansen, the guy behind the Fresno Tacos, is also a bit of an Oreo fanatic.

So, it was only a matter of time before the two things collided.

The result is as awesome as it is obvious – the Oreo Taco.

Think of it as Klondike’s Choco Taco, but made with an Oreo cookie shell and filled with Oreo Ice Cream (or course). Hansen prototyped the thing himself by removing the cream from Double Stuf Oreos and grinding the cookies into a powder to make the fried tortilla shell. He filled the shell with ice cream and topped it all off with Mini Oreos and the leftover Double Stuf cream.

“The Oreo Taco should always be served frozen,” according to a release from the Grizzlies.

Right now, the tacos are still in beta mode and it is uncertain whether they will be available to the public.

The Grizzlies will enter the creation into Nabisco’s #MyOreoCreationContest and, more importantly perhaps, host an “Oreo Taco Night” on Aug. 24. The team also made special Oreo versions of the Fresno Tacos uniform and caps, a limited number of which will be available for sale, online and at the Fresno Grizzlies team store at Chukchansi Park. They will sell fast, no doubt.

“We need our fans help to make the Oreo Taco a reality on a scale that the entire nation can enjoy,” Hansen says in the release, urging people to hashtag #MyOreoCreation and tag @FresnoGrizzlies.

“If we show Nabisco how much the Central Valley wants this Oreo Taco mass produced, that’s our best chance to have it here in the ballpark for everyone.”

This is not the Grizzlies’ first foray into food creation. In May, it got mega buzz for releasing the Chickle.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

  Comments  

