Tioga-Sequoia hosts ‘Rick and Morty’ pop-up shop July 16 – you’ll want to be there early

If you’re just now figuring out the brilliance of Adult Swim’s “Rick and Morty,” you’re playing catch up.
The show, which is two seasons deep, is arguably the best/weirdest/most brilliant and/or “perfect show for our nihilistic age.” It also has a smart marketing department that understands (and teases the heck out of) the cartoon’s cult following. Which explains the “Don’t Even Trip Road Trip,” a 40-city pop-up shop road tour, which was announced in May and includes a stop in Fresno.
That stop will happen from 2-5 p.m. July 16, according to Tioga-Sequoia, which is hosting the event at its downtown beer garden. Judging from pictures of past stops, there might have a bit of a line. But also some choice merchandise, including this Gwendolyn pool float. There are limited quantities available and it’s first-come-first served so fans will want to plan accordingly.
850+ people in line for the #RickandMorty #rickmobile check out the merch list! #SaltLakeCity #adultswim pic.twitter.com/8bawD0cUy8— James Jensen (@jddjensen) June 24, 2017
The tour comes just in time to help prepare for that finally announced third-season premiere, 11:30 p.m. ET, July 30 on Adult Swim.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
Comments