The Rickmobile stops in Fresno, Sunday, July 16 at Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company. The pop-up store will have special “Rick and Morty” merchandise.
The Rickmobile stops in Fresno, Sunday, July 16 at Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company. The pop-up store will have special “Rick and Morty” merchandise. rickandmorty.com
The Rickmobile stops in Fresno, Sunday, July 16 at Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company. The pop-up store will have special “Rick and Morty” merchandise. rickandmorty.com
Fresno Beehive

Fresno Beehive

Pop culture, entertainment and all things Fresno

Fresno Beehive

July 06, 2017 11:51 AM

Tioga-Sequoia hosts ‘Rick and Morty’ pop-up shop July 16 – you’ll want to be there early

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

If you’re just now figuring out the brilliance of Adult Swim’s “Rick and Morty,” you’re playing catch up.

The show, which is two seasons deep, is arguably the best/weirdest/most brilliant and/or “perfect show for our nihilistic age.” It also has a smart marketing department that understands (and teases the heck out of) the cartoon’s cult following. Which explains the “Don’t Even Trip Road Trip,” a 40-city pop-up shop road tour, which was announced in May and includes a stop in Fresno.

That stop will happen from 2-5 p.m. July 16, according to Tioga-Sequoia, which is hosting the event at its downtown beer garden. Judging from pictures of past stops, there might have a bit of a line. But also some choice merchandise, including this Gwendolyn pool float. There are limited quantities available and it’s first-come-first served so fans will want to plan accordingly.

The tour comes just in time to help prepare for that finally announced third-season premiere, 11:30 p.m. ET, July 30 on Adult Swim.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Falling buildings, dancing babies, happy dogs: The GIF at 30

Falling buildings, dancing babies, happy dogs: The GIF at 30 0:30

Falling buildings, dancing babies, happy dogs: The GIF at 30
Music video premiere: 'Gotta Get Up' by 40 Watt Hype 4:44

Music video premiere: 'Gotta Get Up' by 40 Watt Hype
Video premiere: Stoneshiver – ‘Fanboy’ 4:52

Video premiere: Stoneshiver – ‘Fanboy’

View More Video

@fresno
beehive

Fresno's top spot for keeping a finger on the pulse of Valley pop culture, entertainment, dining, shopping and things to do. Brought to you by The Bee's Rory Appleton, Rick Bentley, Bethany Clough, Craig Kohlruss, Kathy Mahan, Donald Munro and Joshua Tehee.

Beehive archive

Find posts from our former blog location at fresnobeehive.com

.

Blogs from Fresno