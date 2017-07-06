This week’s top entertainment is musical – Wiz Khalifa, Matisyahu and Train

The local concert scene is where the entertainment is at this week. There are chart toppers and Grammy winners stopping through, along with some obscure, underground acts. Here are seven best bets.
Fresno Summer Jam – Here’s a massive hip-hop show that should have big pull with rap fans. The lineup includes celebrity rapper Wiz Khalifa and G-Funk pioneer Warren G. Khalifa releases projects with titles like “Pre-Rolleds,” “Bong Rips” and “Rolling Papers 2.” So, the Fresno City Council probably won’t be lining up for this one. Details: 8 p.m. Saturday. Selland Arena, 700 M St. $30.50-$65.50. 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com
Yosemite Music Festival – We are well in the midst of music-festival season. This one is low-key, with a lineup of blues rock, reggae, folk, country and psych jazz fusion. Details: 1 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday. Mariposa County Fairgrounds, 5007 Fairgrounds Rd, Mariposa. $25-$50. www.yosemitemusicfestival.com
Cen Cal Everything – Local show alert. The return of the “Cen Cal Everything” live showcase is curated by DJ Kay Rich and features performances from Omar Aura, Otis Reed, MC Wicks, 2uesday and Kenneth Paige. Details: 8 p.m. Saturday. Fulton 55, 857 Divsadero St. $10-$15. 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com
P.O.D. – This is actually a fairly stacked triple-bill for rock fans. You get P.O.D. (you’ll remember “Alive”) and Alien Ant Farm (which played Wakehouse last year) and Powerflo, the rock super group from Cypress Hill rapper Sen Dog and Biohazard guitarist/singer Billy Graziadei. Details: 8 p.m. Saturday. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 E. St. $20-$25. All ages. 559-264-6323, www.livemusiccity.com
The Melvins – Obscure indie band alert. The Melvins are the unsung heroes of grunge rock era; influential (to bands like Nirvana) but overlooked. Details: 8 p.m. Saturday. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave. $18. All ages. 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com
Matisyahu – The reggae singing Jewish beat-boxer (and Grammy award nominee) should be big with fans of improvisational rock ’n’ roll, a la Phish. Details: 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave. $36.50-$56.50. 559-485-9050, towertheatrefresno.com
Train – If you haven’t thought much about Train since “Drops of Jupiter” was on the radio in 2001, you likely missed the fact that front man Patrick Monahan continues to write catchy, radio friendly pop tunes, even if the “Play That Song Tour” is essentially “Heart and Soul.” Details: 7 p.m. Tuesday. Save Mart Center. $39-50-$89.50. 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com
