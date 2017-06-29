Will we see more of the ‘Orange is the New Black’ character from Fresno?

Ever since I moved back to Fresno, I get really excited anytime our city is mentioned in a movie or TV show. Kind of like a puppy seeing itself in the mirror.
So the shout-out in the latest season of “Orange is the New Black” had me all:
One of the inmates at Litchfield Correctional Facility is from Fresno. Her name is Rosalita Pontz, she’s 46 years old and she’s doing 11 years for armed robbery, according to a file read by fellow inmate Ouija.
The mysterious Rosalita hasn’t actually appeared on camera, but we shouldn’t rule it out. The prison drama-comedy has a massive ensemble and tends to add new characters each season. I’d love for Rosalita to become more than a joke at Fresno’s expense, especially on a show that addresses issues of inequality and privilege. Maybe we could get a look at Rosalita’s childhood growing up in Fresno and the tragic events that lead to the robbery, as so many of the inmates have been given sympathetic back stories.
Anyone? Jenji Kohan? Please? I’d watch.
Rosalita is not the show’s only tenuous connection to Fresno.
Natasha Lyonne, who plays the drug-addicted Nicky on the show, also stars in an oddball movie “Addicted to Fresno,” which is about two maids working in a Fresno hotel. And then it gets weird.
“Orange is the New Black” is streaming on Netflix, and our moment happens in season 5, episode 5, “Sing it White Effie.”
Aleksandra Konstantinovic: 559-341-3747, @aleksandrasks
Comments