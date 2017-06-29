Some of the main characters from “Orange is the New Black”
Some of the main characters from “Orange is the New Black” Netflix
Some of the main characters from “Orange is the New Black” Netflix
Fresno Beehive

Fresno Beehive

Pop culture, entertainment and all things Fresno

Fresno Beehive

June 29, 2017 10:50 AM

Will we see more of the ‘Orange is the New Black’ character from Fresno?

By Aleksandra Konstantinovic

akonstantinovic@fresnobee.com

Ever since I moved back to Fresno, I get really excited anytime our city is mentioned in a movie or TV show. Kind of like a puppy seeing itself in the mirror.

So the shout-out in the latest season of “Orange is the New Black” had me all:

via GIPHY

One of the inmates at Litchfield Correctional Facility is from Fresno. Her name is Rosalita Pontz, she’s 46 years old and she’s doing 11 years for armed robbery, according to a file read by fellow inmate Ouija.

The mysterious Rosalita hasn’t actually appeared on camera, but we shouldn’t rule it out. The prison drama-comedy has a massive ensemble and tends to add new characters each season. I’d love for Rosalita to become more than a joke at Fresno’s expense, especially on a show that addresses issues of inequality and privilege. Maybe we could get a look at Rosalita’s childhood growing up in Fresno and the tragic events that lead to the robbery, as so many of the inmates have been given sympathetic back stories.

Anyone? Jenji Kohan? Please? I’d watch.

Rosalita is not the show’s only tenuous connection to Fresno.

Natasha Lyonne, who plays the drug-addicted Nicky on the show, also stars in an oddball movie “Addicted to Fresno,” which is about two maids working in a Fresno hotel. And then it gets weird.

“Orange is the New Black” is streaming on Netflix, and our moment happens in season 5, episode 5, “Sing it White Effie.”

Aleksandra Konstantinovic: 559-341-3747, @aleksandrasks

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Falling buildings, dancing babies, happy dogs: The GIF at 30

Falling buildings, dancing babies, happy dogs: The GIF at 30 0:30

Falling buildings, dancing babies, happy dogs: The GIF at 30
Music video premiere: 'Gotta Get Up' by 40 Watt Hype 4:44

Music video premiere: 'Gotta Get Up' by 40 Watt Hype
Video premiere: Stoneshiver – ‘Fanboy’ 4:52

Video premiere: Stoneshiver – ‘Fanboy’

View More Video

@fresno
beehive

Fresno's top spot for keeping a finger on the pulse of Valley pop culture, entertainment, dining, shopping and things to do. Brought to you by The Bee's Rory Appleton, Rick Bentley, Bethany Clough, Craig Kohlruss, Kathy Mahan, Donald Munro and Joshua Tehee.

Beehive archive

Find posts from our former blog location at fresnobeehive.com

.

Blogs from Fresno

Entertainment Videos