This is the best pet adoption bio you’ll read all week

It can’t be an easy job, writing those bios you see coming out of pet adoption centers.
Like, what do you do when the pet that needs a home is a gigantic cat and maybe isn’t all that friendly.
If you’re The Cat House on the Kings, you go with the truth and pepper it with just the right amount of humor. That’s the tact it took with Gnocchi, a three-year old Maine Coon mix, anyway. Aside from being a fun read, the bio give a good glimpse at a possible life with the cat.
“Gnocchi is a BIG BOY with a bit of an attitude. (OK, he's a bully and picks on smaller cats – which means most other cats since he’s ginormous.),” according to his bio on the Cat House on the Kings webpage and posted to Facebook. It makes clear this is a cat for experienced owners with no children (“or who don't really like the small kids that come over”). It also makes a velociraptor reference and says the cat is known to leave “huge tufts of black and white fluff all over.”
All that said, he was once a kitten. Gnocchi is available at the Blackstone Ave. Petco Adoption Center.
