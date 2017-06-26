Ron Howard goes ‘Solo’ while Johnny Depp does Johnny Depp – Fresno Beehive Podcast, Ep. 22

The Fresno Beehive bloggers do another weekly pop-culture chat. Kathy Mahan is on vacation for the episode, so Aleksandra Konstantinovic fills in as guest commentator to help tackle Johnny Depp's ode to Abe Lincoln and Ron Howard's role in the Han Solo, solo “Star Wars” film.
Be sure to listen to the end for the recommendation round. It's a rare gathering of three people who have all read “Moby Dick.”
Also, why you should seek out the "74 Seconds" podcast and Netflix documentary "Counterpunch."
The Fresno Beehive podcast is a half-hour weekly entertainment show produced by the Fresno Bee with Mahan, Joshua Tehee and Rory Appleton.
Listen below or get it now on iTunes.
