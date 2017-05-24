Everyone is talking about Chris Stapleton; here’s your chance to see him free

For those who haven’t hopped on the Chris Stapleton train, there’s little excuse.
The country singer has gotten his share of press coverage lately. There was his latest album, which dropped May 5 and was No. 1 on Billboard’s country albums chart, No. 2 on the top 200 and reviewed by everyone from Rolling Stone (which did a track-by-track guide) to Variety. Early this week, people were talking about how he surprised Chris Pratt with a “Guardians of the Galaxy” tape version of his new album.
Today he was in the news for his performance on “The Voice” finale and also letting Peyton Manning join him on stage at his performance at Red Rocks.
The show was part of Stapleton’s All-American Road Show tour, which stops August 31 at the Save Mart Center.
The Beehive has a pair of tickets to the show that we’ll give away to one lucky fan.
Here’s how the giveaway will work: Enter by leaving a comment on this story (comments on Facebook posts won’t count, sadly). Tell us why you want to see Stapleton and be specific. Winners will be chosen at random and notified via Facebook message. So, be sure to check your Facebook message requests. If we don’t hear back from a winner in a reasonable period of time, we’ll pick another winner. You’ll be able to pick up your winning tickets at the will call window at the Save Mart Center box office before the show.
You have until noon August 11 to enter.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
Rules
Recipients will be notified by email or Facebook message at the end of each giveaway period. No substitutions or transfer of winners/prizes. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Some prizes may have due dates for redemption/use. Employees and immediate family of The Fresno Bee and any/all of the participating giveaway sponsors, are not eligible to win. By accepting a giveaway, recipient consents to allow the use of his/her name and/or photograph for advertising or similar promotions without further compensation. Winner releases all sponsors of liability regarding use and enjoyment of the prizes. Tax liabilities and insurance, if any, are sole responsibility of the winner. No purchase necessary to win.
