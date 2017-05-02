Fresno Beehive

Fresno Beehive

Pop culture, entertainment and all things Fresno

Fresno Beehive

May 02, 2017 10:53 AM

Fresno accordionist Dick Continto gets a New York Times tribute

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

Furthering my argument that the late accordionist Dick Contino is one of (if not the) most famous musician to come out of Fresno, there is this obit from New York Times writer Richard Sandomir.

The story, which ran in yesterday’s print edition, proves Contino had a reach well beyond his hometown, or even Las Vegas, where he spent much of his heyday. There’s some good history here; from Contino’s early days as a heartthrob musician (Elvis with an accordion), to the controversy surrounding his time in the Army. He spent close to five months in jail after ditching out on his induction. He was was later pardoned of the charges, but still labeled by some as a draft dodger.

There’s also some choice quotes from James Ellroy’s novella, “Dick Contino’s Blues,” including this line: “Critics marveled at how I hipsterized the accordion — I said all I did was make schmaltz look sexy.”

Indeed.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Music video premiere: 'Gotta Get Up' by 40 Watt Hype

Music video premiere: 'Gotta Get Up' by 40 Watt Hype 4:44

Music video premiere: 'Gotta Get Up' by 40 Watt Hype
Video premiere: Stoneshiver – ‘Fanboy’ 4:52

Video premiere: Stoneshiver – ‘Fanboy’
Meet Rei Hotoda, the fifth conductor candidate for the Fresno Philharmonic 2:51

Meet Rei Hotoda, the fifth conductor candidate for the Fresno Philharmonic

View More Video

@fresno
beehive

Fresno's top spot for keeping a finger on the pulse of Valley pop culture, entertainment, dining, shopping and things to do. Brought to you by The Bee's Rory Appleton, Rick Bentley, Bethany Clough, Craig Kohlruss, Kathy Mahan, Donald Munro and Joshua Tehee.

Beehive archive

Find posts from our former blog location at fresnobeehive.com

.

Blogs from Fresno

Entertainment Videos