Here’s your chance to vote for Billboard Music awards

Here’s your opportunity to be a part of the “2017 Billboard Music Awards.” No, you don’t have to park cars or be a seat filler. This is your chance to be part of the voting process.
You can cast your vote for the Billboard Chart Achievement Award and Top Social Artist. Winners will be announced at the “2017 Billboard Music Awards,” which will broadcast at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 21, on ABC30. The show will originate from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Fans can vote up to 100 times a day in each category. You have until 6 p.m. May 21 to cast your votes.
Here’s how you can vote. Either go to the voting site at http://www.billboardmusicawards.com/vote or vote via Twitter (by tweeting out a nominee’s corresponding hashtag)
The nominees for the Billboard Chart Achievement Award include:
- Luke Bryan (#LukeBBMAs)
- The Chainsmokers (#TheChainsmokersBBMAs)
- Nicki Minaj (#NickiBBMAs)
- Twenty One Pilots (#TOPBBMAs)
- The Weeknd (#TheWeekndBBMAs)
Nominees for Top Social Artist are:
- Justin Bieber (#JustinBBMAs)
- BTS (#BTSBBMAs)
- Selena Gomez (#SelenaBBMAs)
- Ariana Grande (#ArianaBBMAs)
- Shawn Mendes (#ShawnBBMAs)
If you also want to attend the show, tickets are now on sale at http://www.axs.com/or http://www.t-mobilearena.com./
