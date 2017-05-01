Fresno Beehive

Fresno Beehive

Pop culture, entertainment and all things Fresno

Fresno Beehive

May 01, 2017 12:05 PM

10 bands and five summer movies – Fresno Beehive Podcast, Ep. 14

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

It’s the full roster for this Fresno Beehive podcast. Joshua Tehee, Donald Munro, Kathy Mahan, Rick Bentley and Rory Appleton sit down to play the 10 bands, one lie Facebook game (before we knew it was likely a scam. Doh!). We also cull through the summer movie season for our picks.

Stay through to the recommendation round, where we hand out your new pop-culture obsession. It’s a Simpson’s themed metal band.

The Fresno Beehive podcast is a half-hour weekly entertainment show produced by the Fresno Bee features department.

Listen below or get it now on iTunes.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Music video premiere: 'Gotta Get Up' by 40 Watt Hype

Music video premiere: 'Gotta Get Up' by 40 Watt Hype 4:44

Music video premiere: 'Gotta Get Up' by 40 Watt Hype
Video premiere: Stoneshiver – ‘Fanboy’ 4:52

Video premiere: Stoneshiver – ‘Fanboy’
Meet Rei Hotoda, the fifth conductor candidate for the Fresno Philharmonic 2:51

Meet Rei Hotoda, the fifth conductor candidate for the Fresno Philharmonic

View More Video

@fresno
beehive

Fresno's top spot for keeping a finger on the pulse of Valley pop culture, entertainment, dining, shopping and things to do. Brought to you by The Bee's Rory Appleton, Rick Bentley, Bethany Clough, Craig Kohlruss, Kathy Mahan, Donald Munro and Joshua Tehee.

Beehive archive

Find posts from our former blog location at fresnobeehive.com

.

Blogs from Fresno

Entertainment Videos