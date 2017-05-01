10 bands and five summer movies – Fresno Beehive Podcast, Ep. 14

It’s the full roster for this Fresno Beehive podcast. Joshua Tehee, Donald Munro, Kathy Mahan, Rick Bentley and Rory Appleton sit down to play the 10 bands, one lie Facebook game (before we knew it was likely a scam. Doh!). We also cull through the summer movie season for our picks.
Stay through to the recommendation round, where we hand out your new pop-culture obsession. It’s a Simpson’s themed metal band.
The Fresno Beehive podcast is a half-hour weekly entertainment show produced by the Fresno Bee features department.
