More cast members for ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ announced

More cast announcements have been made for the upcoming online series “Star Trek: Discovery.” Joining the series are:
Shazad Latif: Will play Lieutenant Tyler, a Starfleet officer in the Federation. He’s best known for his role as Dr. Henry Jekyll in “Penny Dreadful.” Latif was originally announced in the role of Kol but now Kenneth Mitchell will handle that role.
Rekha Sharma: Her role will be Commander Landry, the security officer of the Starship Discovery. Credits include “Battlestar Galactica” and “The 100.”
Kenneth Mitchell: His character, Kol, is a commanding officer in the Klingon Empire. Mitchell’s television credits include “Jericho,” "The Astronaut Wives Club" and “Frequency.”
Clare McConnell: Will play Dennas, a leader in the Klingon Empire. McConnell’s film credits include “Dim the Fluorescents.”
Damon Runyan: He’s scheduled to play Ujilli, a leader in the Klingon Empire. Runyan’s TV credits include “Suits,” “Supernatural” and “Gangland Undercover."
“Star Trek: Discovery” will launch on CBS All Access later this year. It will feature a new ship, new characters and new missions, while holding on to he same ideology and hope for the future that have been around since the original series.
