Las Vegas offers Marvel-ous experience for super fans

You’ve just seen “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” and you want more of the Marvel Comics experience. If you happen to be headed to Las Vegas then a trip to Treasure Island Hotel & Casino could help fill the void.
One of the newest attractions at the hotel is “Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N.” which is an interactive exhibit that puts visitors face to face with some of the biggest heroes in the Marvel universe. The massive exhibit offers a look at the history, science, engineering, genetics, technology and profiles of Captain America, Hulk, Thor, Iron Man and other heroes.
If you want a little guidance, there is a hand held device that provides new tests in each area. Don’t worry if you aren’t a Marvel True Believer, as all of the answers to the questions are in the exhibit. Not to brag but I ended up with a perfect score for the trivia tests which makes me an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. in good standing.
Prefer to go it on your own? Then after a briefing by agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), visitors can make their way through the winding rooms of displays that feature props and tests of knowledge and strength.
Trainees also face tests that includes Captain America's shield and an opportunity to fight Ultron.
More than 80 percent of the items in the exhibit are actual movie props including one of the shields used by Captain America. There are also actual costumes worn by Falcon, Black Widow, Agent Coulson, Captain America, Hawkeye, Scarlet Witch and Ant-Man. A herd of ants travel with visitors as they head toward the Ant-Man part of the exhibit.
Each section of the exhibit is devoted to one of the costumed heroes. Your mission is to use the information provided to answer a series of questions. Get a high enough score and you have earned a spot with “S.H.I.E.L.D.”
The first “Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N.” opened in 2014 in New York City. There were also displays in Paris and Korea before the one in Las Vegas opened.
And as with all themed exhibits, there is a massive gift shop selling everything from signed comic books to action figures.
The exhibit is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $34 for adults, 24 for children (ages 4-11) and children 3 and younger are free. Go to http://www.stationattraction.com/ for more information or to buy tickets.
If you are such a huge fan of the Marvel Comics world, then a trip to Las Vegas will let you take one more step toward being in the middle of the comic book world.
Rick Bentley: 559-441-6355, @RickBentley1
Comments