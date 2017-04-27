Bandgeek!: the definitive area concert list for April 27-May 3

It’s all about music this week. No, seriously. There’s gonna be a crazy influx of pro musicians in town. If you’re into seeing live bands play, it’ll be a treat.
Here are all the choices, listed out in another installment of my BANDGEEEEK! roundup.
TONIGHT:
At Tachi Palace. 7:30 p.m. $30-$75.
W/The Box. At Fulton 55. 8 p.m. $5. (Flier link)
▪ New Rock 104.1 Low Dough Show
W/Missio, The Tokes. At Strummer’s. 7:30 p.m. $10.41.
At Clovis Rodeo. 7 p.m. $25.
W/Lee Walker. At Skyline Club. 7 p.m. Free.
Lecture and performance. At Alice Peter’s Auditorium, Fresno State. 4 p.m. Free.
W/Shant P, Nata, Trip.Logic and Moonlight Fiziks. At Cellar Door. 9 p.m. Free.
At Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free.
FRIDAY:
EP release party. W/Call Me James, WesthowarD and Werebear. At Strummer’s. 7:30 p.m. $10-$12. (Flier link)
W/Will Clarke. At Fulton 55. 9 p.m. $15-$20. (Flier link)
At Cellar Door, Visalia. 9 p.m. $7. (Flier link)
Playing Huey Lewis and the News. At Tower Theatre. 7 p.m. $29-$39. (Flier link)
Worship Night in America. W/Big Daddy Weave, Phil Wickham, Zach Williams, Mosaic MSC and Jason Barton. At Save Mart Center. 7 p.m. $15-$69.50. (Flier link)
W/DJ's El Selectòr, Del Toro Don and Dog Plasma. At Full Cirlce Brewing Co. 8 p.m. $10. All ages. (Flier link)
At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.
W/Michael D. Keeney. At Jimbo’s. 9 p.m. Free.
At Ovidios. 9:30 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
At Marlo's. 8:30 p.m. $7.
At the Clovis Rodeo. 7 p.m. $30.
Neon Accents, So Much Light and Sahab. At Mia Cuppa Cafe. 7 p.m. $10. All ages. (Flier link)
At the Schoolhouse. 8 p.m. Free.
At 559 Local. 7:30 p.m. Free.
At Press Box. 9 p.m. Free.
▪ Brian Smart and the Country Outlaws
At On the Edge. 7 p.m. Free.
At Longhorn Saloon. 9 p.m. Free.
At Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.
SATURDAY:
W/Rebelution, Lupe Fiasco, E-40, Dr. Dog, Fashawn, Collie Buddz, Dilated Peoples, Thee Commons, Flame, White Glove Service, Slow Season, Eighteen Hundred, 40 Watt Hype, Omotola, Hate Drugs, Wee Beasties, The Faculty, Sage, Call me James and Ray Yung. At Chukchansi Park. 2 p.m. $45. (Schedule link)
At Strummer’s. 9 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
At Tower Theatre. 7:30 p.m. $$40.50-$50.50.
W/Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi. At Save Mart Center. 7:30 p.m. $20-$54.75. (Flier link)
At Tioga Sequoia. 8 p.m. Free.
W/Mariachi Tenochtitlan, August, Califas and New Monsanto Band. At ApCal. 1 p.m. $15-$20.
W/Dj Roman Moralez and Dj HouseBoy. At FAB. 9 p.m. $5. (Flier link)
W/Truxton Mile. At Jimbo’s. 9 p.m. $5.
Playing the music of George Benson plus originals. At Ivy Room. 6 p.m.$15-$20.
W/Burning Rope, Soundwave Fresno, Zack Kirkorian, Train Station Syndicate, Justis and Nasty Habits. At Full Circle Brewing Co. 4 p.m. $10. All ages. (Flier link)
At On the Edge. 7 p.m. Free.
At Skyline Club. 9 p.m. Free.
▪ 5th Annual Camping With The Cows
W/Dakota Crossing. At Organic Pastures Dairy. 5:30 p.m. No price listed.
At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.
At Tachi Palace, Koy Wae Lounge. 9:30 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
At Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.
SUNDAY:
W/Illustrated By. At Strummer’s. 8 p.m. $12. All ages. (Flier link)
▪ A Local Tribute to Leonard Cohen
W/Roger Perry, Mike Smith, Terry Barnes, David Spencer, Jeff Hallock, Kevin McHatten, Dennis Wombacher and Renee Caffee. At Fulton 55. 4:30 p.m. Free.
▪ Empowered: A Night of Energy
W/Mike Epps and Keyshia Cole. At Selland Arena. 8 p.m. $40-$113.
At High Sierra Grill. 4 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
At Engelmann Cellars. Noon. Free. (Flier link)
W/Richie Blue. At the Skyline Club. 2 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
W/Banda Los Sebastianes, Cynthia La Grande and Jesus Ojeda. At Granite Park Fields. Noon. Free. (Flier link)
Solo show. At On the Edge. 2 p.m. Free.
NEXT WEEK:
W/Traitors, Extortionist, Reminitions, The Relative Minimum, Farooq, Benson, Rampage, Lost Horizons and Hard Knox. At Bullfrog’s. 5 p.m Monday. $15-$17. All ages.
W/Silent Theory and The Broken Thumbs. At Frank’s Place. 6 p.m. Tuesday. $10.
At Tower Theatre. 8 p.m. Wednesday. $39-$66.
That is what I know of, anyway. Feel free to add what you know in the comments.
