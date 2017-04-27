Fresno Beehive

April 27, 2017 10:47 AM

Bandgeek!: the definitive area concert list for April 27-May 3

By Joshua Tehee

It’s all about music this week. No, seriously. There’s gonna be a crazy influx of pro musicians in town. If you’re into seeing live bands play, it’ll be a treat.

Here are all the choices, listed out in another installment of my BANDGEEEEK! roundup.

TONIGHT:

▪ Richard Marx

At Tachi Palace. 7:30 p.m. $30-$75.

▪ Live Band Karaoke

W/The Box. At Fulton 55. 8 p.m. $5. (Flier link)

▪ New Rock 104.1 Low Dough Show

W/Missio, The Tokes. At Strummer’s. 7:30 p.m. $10.41.

▪ Joe Nichols

At Clovis Rodeo. 7 p.m. $25.

▪ Open mic jam

W/Lee Walker. At Skyline Club. 7 p.m. Free.

▪ Richard Hagopian

Lecture and performance. At Alice Peter’s Auditorium, Fresno State. 4 p.m. Free.

▪ EDM Nights

W/Shant P, Nata, Trip.Logic and Moonlight Fiziks. At Cellar Door. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Richie Blue

At Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free.

FRIDAY:

▪ Stoneshiver

EP release party. W/Call Me James, WesthowarD and Werebear. At Strummer’s. 7:30 p.m. $10-$12. (Flier link)

▪ Hot and Lathered tour

W/Will Clarke. At Fulton 55. 9 p.m. $15-$20. (Flier link)

▪ The Box

At Cellar Door, Visalia. 9 p.m. $7. (Flier link)

▪ Heart of Rock and Roll

Playing Huey Lewis and the News. At Tower Theatre. 7 p.m. $29-$39. (Flier link)

▪ Chris Tomlin

Worship Night in America. W/Big Daddy Weave, Phil Wickham, Zach Williams, Mosaic MSC and Jason Barton. At Save Mart Center. 7 p.m. $15-$69.50. (Flier link)

▪ ¡CUMBIATRON!

W/DJ's El Selectòr, Del Toro Don and Dog Plasma. At Full Cirlce Brewing Co. 8 p.m. $10. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Electric Grease

At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Gregor Ross

W/Michael D. Keeney. At Jimbo’s. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Force ‘Em

At Ovidios. 9:30 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

▪ August

At Marlo's. 8:30 p.m. $7.

▪ Eli Young Band

At the Clovis Rodeo. 7 p.m. $30.

▪ Heavenly Body

Neon Accents, So Much Light and Sahab. At Mia Cuppa Cafe. 7 p.m. $10. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ L-Train

At the Schoolhouse. 8 p.m. Free.

▪ Justin Lawrence

At 559 Local. 7:30 p.m. Free.

▪ Rocky Rock

At Press Box. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Brian Smart and the Country Outlaws

At On the Edge. 7 p.m. Free.

▪ RaiZin Kane

At Longhorn Saloon. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ AC Myles

At Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.

SATURDAY:

▪ Grizzly Fest 2017

W/Rebelution, Lupe Fiasco, E-40, Dr. Dog, Fashawn, Collie Buddz, Dilated Peoples, Thee Commons, Flame, White Glove Service, Slow Season, Eighteen Hundred, 40 Watt Hype, Omotola, Hate Drugs, Wee Beasties, The Faculty, Sage, Call me James and Ray Yung. At Chukchansi Park. 2 p.m. $45. (Schedule link)

▪ Shelter: Goth Night

At Strummer’s. 9 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

▪ Asleep at the Wheel

At Tower Theatre. 7:30 p.m. $$40.50-$50.50.

▪ Dierks Bentley

W/Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi. At Save Mart Center. 7:30 p.m. $20-$54.75. (Flier link)

▪ Collecto

At Tioga Sequoia. 8 p.m. Free.

▪ Latin Music Festival

W/Mariachi Tenochtitlan, August, Califas and New Monsanto Band. At ApCal. 1 p.m. $15-$20.

▪ House of Fab

W/Dj Roman Moralez and Dj HouseBoy. At FAB. 9 p.m. $5. (Flier link)

▪ Leaving Austin

W/Truxton Mile. At Jimbo’s. 9 p.m. $5.

▪ The Blu J'z

Playing the music of George Benson plus originals. At Ivy Room. 6 p.m.$15-$20.

▪ Rockfest '17

W/Burning Rope, Soundwave Fresno, Zack Kirkorian, Train Station Syndicate, Justis and Nasty Habits. At Full Circle Brewing Co. 4 p.m. $10. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Kurt Gruver and friends

At On the Edge. 7 p.m. Free.

▪ Brian Smart and The Outlaws

At Skyline Club. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ 5th Annual Camping With The Cows

W/Dakota Crossing. At Organic Pastures Dairy. 5:30 p.m. No price listed.

▪ Tent City Christ

At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Force ‘Em

At Tachi Palace, Koy Wae Lounge. 9:30 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

▪ Celtic Alchemy

At Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.

SUNDAY:

▪ El Ten Eleven

W/Illustrated By. At Strummer’s. 8 p.m. $12. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ A Local Tribute to Leonard Cohen

W/Roger Perry, Mike Smith, Terry Barnes, David Spencer, Jeff Hallock, Kevin McHatten, Dennis Wombacher and Renee Caffee. At Fulton 55. 4:30 p.m. Free.

▪ Empowered: A Night of Energy

W/Mike Epps and Keyshia Cole. At Selland Arena. 8 p.m. $40-$113.

▪ Force ‘Em

At High Sierra Grill. 4 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

▪ Merlinda Espinosa

At Engelmann Cellars. Noon. Free. (Flier link)

▪ Country Jam

W/Richie Blue. At the Skyline Club. 2 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

▪ Festival del Cinco de Mayo

W/Banda Los Sebastianes, Cynthia La Grande and Jesus Ojeda. At Granite Park Fields. Noon. Free. (Flier link)

▪ Marie Wilson

Solo show. At On the Edge. 2 p.m. Free.

NEXT WEEK:

▪ The Farewell Tour

W/Traitors, Extortionist, Reminitions, The Relative Minimum, Farooq, Benson, Rampage, Lost Horizons and Hard Knox. At Bullfrog’s. 5 p.m Monday. $15-$17. All ages.

▪ Alive In Barcelona

W/Silent Theory and The Broken Thumbs. At Frank’s Place. 6 p.m. Tuesday. $10.

▪ Dweezil Zappa

At Tower Theatre. 8 p.m. Wednesday. $39-$66.

That is what I know of, anyway. Feel free to add what you know in the comments.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

