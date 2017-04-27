Here are several reasons you should attend D23 Expo

If you are still debating whether or not to attend this year’s D23 Expo 2017 in Anaheim on July 14-16, the recent announcements may help you decide.
Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger, will kick off the Expo with the Disney legends Awards Ceremony that will honor visionaries and artists who have made significant contributions to the Disney legacy. This year’s recipients are: Carrie Fisher, Clyde “Gerry” Geronimi, Manuel Gonzales, Mark Hamill, Wayne Jackson, Stan Lee, Garry Marshall, Julie Taymor, and Oprah Winfrey.
Later that same day, The Walt Disney Studios will give fans a sneak peek at all the latest from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar. On Saturday morning, The Walt Disney Studios will preview the live-action films coming from Disney, Marvel, and Lucasfilm. Then, on Saturday afternoon, there’s a preview of what’s in store at Walt Disney Parks and Resorts during a presentation hosted by Parks and Resorts Chairman Bob Chapek.
Disney Legend Alan Menken will perform his one-man show, “A Whole New World of Alan Menken” on Sunday.
These Expo favorites will take place in “Hall D23,” the 6,800-seat venue located in Hall D of the Anaheim Convention Center.
Tickets are $81 for a one-day adult admission and $59 for children 3–9. Members of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club can purchase tickets for $72 for a one-day adult admission and $53 for children 3–9. Multi-day tickets are also available.
For the latest D23 Expo 2017 news, go to D23expo.com.
In case you are wondering, the name “D23” pays homage to the journey that began in 1923 when Walt Disney opened his first studio in Hollywood.
Rick Bentley: 559-441-6355, @RickBentley1
Comments