Sylvester Stallone mystery close to being revealed

A lot of fans have been wondering what character Sylvester Stallone will be playing in “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2.” I could tell you but it is best you learn for yourself when the movie opens May 5.
No, it’s not Rambo or Rocky in space. It’s also not a sequel to the 1993 action film “Cliffhanger” despite the fact Stallone worked on that film with Michael Rooker, who plays Yondu in the “Guardians” movies.
The closest to a “Cliffhanger” sequel is that Rooker says working with Stallone again was like old times.
The best thing to tell you is to pay VERY close attention to every scene Stallone is in because once you get the full grasp of who he is playing, it is a cool discovery for fans of Marvel Comics.
Stallone does join a cast that had already made one film together. Being that he was the new guy, there was a lot of initiations.
“It kept us all up all night. Snapped up some wet towels. Donate blood. Things like that,” Stallone says.
If you haven’t picked up on it, Stallone is joking. He found blending into the project easy once he walked on the set and was surrounded by alien creatures and robots. The fact none wanted to go 15 rounds with him was a bonus.
Stallone says working on “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” was “better than being up a tree in Burma.” He has a long history of working in the jungles for the “Rambo” movies. He doesn’t have a lot of experience with films set in space or super hero tales except starring in “Judge Dredd.”
His response to whether doing a big super hero movie in another galaxy was another item off his bucket list, Stallone says. “The only thing I haven’t done is really perform brain surgery on myself.”
He gets serious and adds, “I’ve been very, very lucky and I’ve spared Shakespeare undue stress by not doing that. You’ve got to know your strengths and your weaknesses, so this is definitely venturing into a new area which, and it takes a lot of skill to work in these films. It’s one thing to do kind of action movies I do, but this thing, there’s a lot to it and I was very, very impressed by the patience and the professionalism and just the overall skill set that these people possess.”
All of that helped him play ... oops .. can’t tell you. You will have to see the movie for that answer or send me an email at rbentley@fresnobee.com following the opening and I will reveal who he’s playing.
