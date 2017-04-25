Watch Juan Felipe Herrera ceremony live at Library of Congress

Now this is fun. Most of us didn’t get to travel to Washington, D.C., for Wednesday’s big bash celebrating U.S. poet laureate Juan Felipe Herrera, whose two-year term is coming to an end. But you can watch the proceedings live. Here’s your chance to experience the Fresno State Chamber Singers perform five original compositions set to poems by Herrera and Mia Barazza Martinez.
It all starts at 9 a.m. Fresno time.
Herrera will read a couple of poems, too. But the program is mostly a musical celebration. And that’s exactly how he wanted it.
Donald Munro: 559-441-6373, @donaldbeearts
