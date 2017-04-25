This year’s football draft will be real dog

The debate continues over which football prospect will be this year’s top pick in the draft. The only thing that is certain is the top selection will be doggedly tough, not afraid to climb into a pile and will be covered with hair.
Some of that might be true for the NFL draft but I’m talking about the selections at this year’s “Road to Puppy Bowl Draft Adoption Event” to be held 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 on Animal Planet.
Philadelphia’s Morris Animal Refuge is the location for this year’s draft where the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) and Morris Animal Refuge will help puppies and animals of all size, shape and breed find their forever homes.
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ron Brooks, linebackers Mychal Kendricks and Najee Goode and running back Terrell Watson will join NFL hopeful Dion Dawkins (Temple University) to evaluate all the prospective draft puppy players to represent Team Ruff and Team Fluff for this event and help attendees make their picks from the lineup of adoptable animals. Fourteen lucky four-legged MVP’s will hear their names called, get added to the draft board and learn their new home teams.
Animal Planet will cover the adoption fees at Morris Animal Refuge for all animals during the Puppy Bowl draft event and will send adopting families home with an exclusive “Wag Bag,” a gift bag of puppy goodies and products.
The “Pupy Bowl,” an alternative to the Super Bowl coverage, is in its 14th season.
