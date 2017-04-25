Influential Mexican rock band Café Tacvba sets date at Fresno’s Rotary Amphitheater

Mexican rock band Café Tacvba will be in the US this fall on a 25-plus city tour in support of its new album “Jei Beibi.”
The tour, which includes a performance at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, with Gustavo Dudamel and LA Philharmonic Orchestra, stops Oct. 13 at the Rotary Amphitheater at Fresno’s Woodward Park. Tickets for the show are on sale 10 a.m. Friday online at Ticketweb.com or in person at Strummer’s or SBI Boardshop.
Café Tacvba is one of the most eclectic and influential, if not most successful, bands to come out of from the rock en español movement of the early 1990s, with a style that varied wildly from album to album. Over its career, the band could have been labeled as punk and ska, though it also babbled in electronica and hip hop, not to mention various regional Mexican styles. The band’s latest single, “Que No” taps into ‘70s rock, says bassist Quique Rangel, in a release.
The album, out May 5, is its first studio release since 2012’s “El Objeto Antes Llamado Disco.” That album earned the band a Grammy nomination.
Café Tacvba was last in town in 2013, when it played at the Rainbow Ballroom.
Café Tacvba
- Sept. 14 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery
- Sept. 15 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
- Sept. 17 - Hollywood, CA - Hollywood Bowl
- Sept. 20 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory
- Sept. 21- Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater
- Sept. 22-23 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater
- Sept. 24-25 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
- Sept. 28 - Miami Beach, FL - Jackie Gleason Theater – Fillmore Stage
- Sept. 29- Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues
- Sept. 30 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
- Oct. 1 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
- Oct. 2 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
- Oct. 3 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
- Oct. 5 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
- Oct. 6 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
- Oct. 9 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
- Oct. 11-12 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
- Oct. 13 - Fresno, CA - Woodward Park Rotary
- Oct. 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Walt Disney Hall (with Gustavo Dudamel and LA Philharmonic Orchestra)
- Oct. 17-18 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park
- Oct. 21 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
