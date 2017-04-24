‘Boot Camp’ continues to dilute definition of celebrity

“Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition” is what a television show would look like of it were a zombie. The latest edition of the WE channel reality show - starting at 9 p.m. Friday April 28 - is mindless programming that lumbers along driven by the rotting celebrity of its participants.
This round features a cast so far down on the celebrity list, they could all wear name tags and still no one would recognize them.
Here’s the lineup: Kendra Wilkinson and her mom, Patti (“Kendra on Top”); Chad Johnson and his mom, Paula (“Ochocinco: The Ultimate Catch”); Farrah Abraham and her parents Deb and Michael (“Teen Mom”); and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his brothers Marc and Frank Jr. (“Jersey Shore”).
These participants will face relationship experts Dr. Venus Nicolino and Dr. Ish Major who will be looking for reasons why these people have problems. It might be that they have no right being on TV and would have better mental health if they didn’t expect the world to care about everything they do. I’m not a relationship expert but that seems logical.
Tune in at your own peril. Just keep in mind you are only one reality show from being as famous as members of this cast.
