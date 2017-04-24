Unicorn Frappuccinos and the death of retail – Fresno Beehive Podcast, Ep. 13

In this week’s Fresno Beehive podcast, Joshua Tehee, Donald Munro and Rory Appleton sit down with food and retail columnist Bethany Clough to figure through the colorful monstrosity that is Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappuccino.
Also discussed: Appleton’s grocery shopping habits, Tehee’s wardrobe and Clough’s obsession with the “Longmire” series. Be sure to listen through to the end for a discussion on the pop-culture merits of poetry.
The Fresno Beehive podcast is a half-hour weekly entertainment show produced by the Fresno Bee features department, with Tehee, Appleton and Munro, plus TV/movie critic Rick Bentley and editor Kathy Mahan.
Listen below or get it now on iTunes.
