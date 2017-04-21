Pitbull + Enrique Iglesias add date at Fresno’s Save Mart Center

Mr. Worldwide is coming back to Fresno.
And he’ll have company.
Pitbull, the Grammy winning Latin rapper announced 18 additional dates on his summer tour, in which he’s co-headlining shows with fellow Latin superstar Enrique Iglesias. That including a stop, October 20 at Fresno’s Save Mart Center. Tickets are $39.95-$149.95 and on sale 10 a.m. April 28 online, by phone at 800-745-3000 or at the arena box office. VIP packages presale are available 10 a.m. Tuesday.
