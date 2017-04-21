Fresno Beehive

April 21, 2017 9:33 AM

Pitbull + Enrique Iglesias add date at Fresno’s Save Mart Center

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

Mr. Worldwide is coming back to Fresno.

And he’ll have company.

Pitbull, the Grammy winning Latin rapper announced 18 additional dates on his summer tour, in which he’s co-headlining shows with fellow Latin superstar Enrique Iglesias. That including a stop, October 20 at Fresno’s Save Mart Center. Tickets are $39.95-$149.95 and on sale 10 a.m. April 28 online, by phone at 800-745-3000 or at the arena box office. VIP packages presale are available 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

