Fresno Beehive

Fresno Beehive

Pop culture, entertainment and all things Fresno

Fresno Beehive

April 21, 2017 10:59 AM

Video premiere: 40 Watt Hype – ‘Gotta Get Up’

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

40 Watt Hype keeps a low profile.

Sure, the Latin-fuse hip-hop group owned the local scene in the early 2000s and continues to pop up at opportune times (they play at next weekend’s Grizzly Fest, for example), but mostly the band does its thing (like getting it music into the Netflix show “Narco” or playing Dodgers stadium) with little fan fare.

This morning, the band debuted a video for “Gotta Get Up.” Directed by Josh Levine, the video was filmed around Fresno and inspired by the day-to-day struggles we all go through.

“We all get up for different reasons everyday – our family, kids, art, music, money, school, goals,” says the band’s emcee/frontman Aaron Wall.

“The theme of this project is to affirm all the laborers, artists, hustlers, teachers, families and all those who get up daily to make life happen,” he says.

While the song is from the band’s 2010 album “Push,” 40 Watt Hype has been working on new material and expect to have a new songs out sometime this year. In the meantime, the band will be playing some of those songs at Grizzly Fest, Wall says.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Music video premiere: 'Gotta Get Up' by 40 Watt Hype

View More Video

@fresno
beehive

Fresno's top spot for keeping a finger on the pulse of Valley pop culture, entertainment, dining, shopping and things to do. Brought to you by The Bee's Rory Appleton, Rick Bentley, Bethany Clough, Craig Kohlruss, Kathy Mahan, Donald Munro and Joshua Tehee.

Beehive archive

Find posts from our former blog location at fresnobeehive.com

.

Blogs from Fresno

Entertainment Videos