Video premiere: 40 Watt Hype – ‘Gotta Get Up’

40 Watt Hype keeps a low profile.
Sure, the Latin-fuse hip-hop group owned the local scene in the early 2000s and continues to pop up at opportune times (they play at next weekend’s Grizzly Fest, for example), but mostly the band does its thing (like getting it music into the Netflix show “Narco” or playing Dodgers stadium) with little fan fare.
This morning, the band debuted a video for “Gotta Get Up.” Directed by Josh Levine, the video was filmed around Fresno and inspired by the day-to-day struggles we all go through.
“We all get up for different reasons everyday – our family, kids, art, music, money, school, goals,” says the band’s emcee/frontman Aaron Wall.
“The theme of this project is to affirm all the laborers, artists, hustlers, teachers, families and all those who get up daily to make life happen,” he says.
While the song is from the band’s 2010 album “Push,” 40 Watt Hype has been working on new material and expect to have a new songs out sometime this year. In the meantime, the band will be playing some of those songs at Grizzly Fest, Wall says.
