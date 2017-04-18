Fresno Beehive

April 18, 2017 1:34 PM

‘Dateline’ will present new video of convicted murderer Scott Peterson

By Rick Bentley

rbentley@fresnobee.com

A newly unearthed interrogation video of convicted murdered Scott Peterson will be featured in a new two-hour “Dateline NBC” airing at 9 p.m. Friday, April 21 on KSEE (Channel 24.1). Peterson was convicted in 2004 of the murder of his wife Laci and their unborn baby and is currently on death row in San Quentin State Prison.

The broadcast includes an interview with prosecutor Birgit Fladager who speaks about the case for the first time on national television. In the interview, Fladager says, “He (Peterson) doesn't care about anyone but himself. He can be very smooth. But there's something underneath the surface that is truly evil.”

Although Peterson was living in Modesto at the time, Fresno was connected to the murder through Amber Frey, a former massage therapist who was living in Fresno in 2002 when she had an affair with Petterson.

After the trial, Frey wrote a book, “Amber Frey: Witness for the Prosecution of Scott Peterson,”" that was turned into a made-for-TV movie.

The “Dateline” broadcast will feature a look at the case including interviews with key players such as: Frey; Laci’s mother Sharon Rocha; Laci’s friends Stacey Boyers, Lori Ellsworth and Rene Tomlinson; retired Detective Jon Buehler; retired journalist Richard Cole; and attorney Gloria Allred.

Rick Bentley: 559-441-6355, @RickBentley1

