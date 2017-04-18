Time to shop for ‘Shopkins Live!’ tour tickets

Characters from the Shopkins world will be rolling into town as the “Shopkins Live!” tour makes a stop at the Warnors Center on Nov. 14. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 28 at Warnors.org.
The touring show is based on the toy brand created in Australia by Moose Toys. The Shoppies and Shopkins characters will be taking the stage with original pop music and video highlights as Jessicake, Bubbleisha, Peppa-Mint and friends prepare for Shopville’s annual “Funtastic Food and Fashion Fair”.
“Shopkins is literally on every child’s wish list,” Gilles Paquin, President and CEO of Koba Entertainment, who also serves as Executive Producer of the touring show, says. “Koba Entertainment’s partnership with an innovative and leading toy manufacturer like Moose Toys allows us to bring one of the most successful toy brands in history to life on stage.”
Since its launch in 2014, the Shopkins brand continues to be a hot ticket item for children worldwide. Shoppies dolls consistently rank as the top kids toy in the U.S.; the first-ever Shopkins movie, “Shopkins Chef Club,” was released last year by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment; and numerous dedicated apps continue to expand the brand’s ever-growing world.
“Shopkins Live!” will run for approximately 90 minutes, with one 15-minute intermission. For more information go to www.shopkinsliveontour.com.
Rick Bentley: 559-441-6355, @RickBentley1
