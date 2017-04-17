Singing comedian Rodney Carrington comes to Saroyan Theatre

Fresno’s Saroyan Theatre is going big for the laughs this summer.
Within the last two weeks, the theater announced tour stops from Brian Regan and John Mulanely. To that, it now adds Rodney Carrington, who brings his live show to the theater August 20. Tickets for the show are on sale 10 a.m. Friday with a Ticketmaster presale starting 10 a.m. Wednesday. Tickets are available online, by phone at 800-745-3000 or at the theater box office.
The Texas stand-up/musician should be big with the country music set. He recorded a collaboration with singer Colt Ford. It’s called “Titties and Beer,” if that tells you anything. He also starred in (and co-wrote) the film “Beer for My Horses” with Toby Keith.
Carrington is a prolific comedian. He’s released close to a dozen comedy albums since his debut in 1998, starred in his own TV sitcom and hosted American Country New Year’s Eve Live show on FOX. His latest album “Laughter’s Good” debuted at the top Billboard’s Comedy charts.
As a stand-up, he’s been one of the top ten highest grossing touring comedians for the last decade, according to the trade publication Pollstar.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
Comments