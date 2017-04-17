'Star Wars' teaser and Marvel vs. DC; or everything Disney – Fresno Beehive Podcast, Ep. 12

In this week’s Fresno Beehive podcast, Joshua Tehee, Rick Bentley and Kathy Mahan spoil the heck out of the new “Star Wars: the Last Jedi” teaser trailer. For the one dude who hasn’t seen it.
They also shift through the new “Thor: Ragnarok” trailer before getting into the age-old Marvel vs. DC debate.
Listen to the end for the recommendation round where Bentley gives a pro-tip on getting on theme-park attractions early.
The Fresno Beehive podcast is a half-hour weekly entertainment show produced by the Fresno Bee features department, with Tehee, Mahan and Bentley plus gamer guy Rory Appleton and arts critic Donald Munro.
Listen below or get it now on iTunes.
