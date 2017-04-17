John Mulaney’s Kid Gorgeous tour comes to Fresno’s Saroyan Theatre

Comedian John Mulaney is in demand.
He’s so in demand, the Saturday Night Live writer and stand-up comic has had to add second shows in a dozen or so cities on his current tour. In Asheville, NC, Mulaney booked a second show and still had to move to a larger venue.
Mulaney added new cities to his Kid Gorgeous tour, too, including Fresno. The comedian announced a July 14 date at Fresno’s Saroyan Theatre. Tickets are $25-$35 and on sale 7 p.m. Friday online or by phone at 800-745-3000, or at the Saroyan Theatre box office starting at 10 a.m.
Mulaney is a Jack of all comedy trades. He was a writer for “Saturday Night Live” (where he appeared on “Weekend Update”) and starred in his own shorty-lived sit com on FOX. He currently works on IFC’s “Documentary Now” and Netflix’s “Big Mouth.” He’s also done Broadway and has released three well received comedy specials including 2015’s “The Comeback Kid.”
This is the second comedy show the Saroyan has announce this month.
Brian Regan stops at the theater July 16, just two days after Mulaney.
