Financial force will be strong with new ‘Star Wars’ project

Get your wallets ready.
Disney and Lucasfilm will produce a series of animated shorts to be called “Star Wars Forces of Destiny.” The 2-3 minute productions will honor key players in the “Star Wars” universe.
The initial list of characters to get the animated treatment include Princess Leia, Rey, Jyn Erso, Sabine Wren and Ahsoka Tan.
They will also be featured in books and a TV special.
Here’s where the new productions will be costly. Hasbro will produce a g new “Adventure Figures” line that will be a blend of dolls and action figures. The 11-inch figures will depict heroes, villains and sidekicks.
“From Princess Leia to Sabine Wren, ‘Star Wars’ heroines are unique, and we wanted to represent that in the product line for ‘Star Wars Forces of Destiny’,” Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media, says in a press release to announce the new offerings. “The result is the creation of our new ‘Adventure Figures’ that celebrate the power and stories of these incredible characters and allow kids to recreate their most heroic moments at home.”
Daisy Ridley, Felicity Jones, Tiya Sircar, Ashley Eckstein and Lupita Nyong’o will reprise their roles for new series that is scheduled to launch in July.
