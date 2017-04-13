Fresno Beehive

Fresno Beehive

Pop culture, entertainment and all things Fresno

Fresno Beehive

April 13, 2017 2:16 PM

Bandgeek!: the definitive area concert list for April 13-19

A few of you will spend the week getting caught up (or finding out about) ‘S-Town.”

Cool, cool.

The rest of us will out at one of the dozens of local music happenings, which I have collected here in another installment of my weekly BANDGEEEK! roundup.

TONIGHT:

▪ Tycho

At the Tower Theatre. 8 p.m. $27.50. (Flier link).

▪ Will Bollman

At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free..

▪ Playlist

W/ DJ Don-D. At Veni Vidi Vici. 9: 30 p.m. Free. (Flier link).

▪ Open mic rock jam

W/Lee Walker. At Skyline Club. 7 p.m. Free..

▪ John Pemberton

At Dukes. 7 p.m. Free. (Flier link).

▪ Glen Delpit

Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free..

FRIDAY:

▪ Air Supply

At Eagle Mountain Casino. 8 p.m. $30..

▪ Toxicity

W/Way Off Starboard and Valkyrie Missile. At Fulton 55. 9 p.m. $10-$12. (Flier link).

▪ 90’s Night

Spring Break Edition. At Strummer’s. 9 p.m. $5. (Flier link).

▪ The Selena Tribute

W/La Marcha featuring Sonia Lupian. At Cellar Door, Visalia. 8 p.m. $10. (Flier link) .

▪ DJ Night

W/DJ Mr. Leonard and Native Earthian. At Tioga Sequoia. 5 p.m. Free. All ages. (Flier link).

▪ Heavy Thoughts tour

W/For The Win (CD release show), Rookie of the Year, The New Low, Artesiai, Perception, Forgotten Faces, Hi-Jinks, Neuropathy and Dismal Dog. At Bullfrogs. 5 p.m. $12-$18. All ages. (Flier link).

▪ Houston Ave

At On the Edge. 7 p.m. Free..

▪ Stealing Nicks

At Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino. 10 p.m. Free. .

▪ Soul Butter

W/Ray Moore and friends. At Kocky’s. 9:30 p.m. $5, free before showtime. .

▪ L Train

At Sequoia Brewing Co., North. 9 p.m. Free..

▪ Centerpath

W/Affirmative Reaction, Saturn Descends and ZEh. At Barmageddon. 8 p.m. $5. (Flier link).

▪ RaiZin' Kane

At the Press Box. 9 p.m. Free. .

▪ The Midnight Avocados

W/For The Record. At Full Circle Brewing Co. 8 p.m. $10. All ages. (Flier link).

▪ Cruizin Kings

Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages. .

SATURDAY:

▪ Banda Recodo

W/Banda Los Recoditos, Band El Limon, Maximo Grado, Omar Ruiz and Adriel Favela. At Chukchansi Park. 4 p.m. $49.50. (Flier link).

▪ Mystique

50 Shades of Neo Soul. W/Lena Renea, DJ Straws and Marques Anthony. At Fulton 55. 8 p.m. $15-$20. (Flier link).

▪ Katchafire

W/Innavision. At Strummer’s. 8 p.m. $17. All ages. (Flier link).

▪ Elvin Bishop

W/The Big Fun Trio. At Tower Theatre. 7:30 p.m. $36.50-$56.50..

▪ Blues, Brews and BBQ

W/Javon Davis and friends. At Full Circle Brewing. 7 p.m. $10. All ages. (Flier link).

▪ Wide Awake 2017

W/BARE, Jake Sgarlato, Shelboy, Abstrukt, RISM, Dfndrs, D0N C0Y0T3, Johnny Cat Nip, Ion, Jayco, Senseless, Helow, Illuminaughty, Gabba, Bucket Man and Dem Boyz. At Azteca Theater. 8 p.m. $15-$25. (Flier link).

▪ Licorice PimpZ

At Veni Vidi Vici. 10 p.m. No price listed..

▪ Master of Rock

At the Shanty. 9 p.m. Free..

▪ Doin' Time

Sublime tribute. At The Skyline Club. 9 p.m. No price listed..

▪ The Eleven-Forty Band

At Sequoia Brewing Co., North. 9 p.m. Free. (Flier link).

▪ Kevin Blake Willard & the Cadillac Cowboys

At Jimbo’s. 9 p.m. Free. .

▪ Intimate Taste of Jazz

W/Stardusters. At The Ivy Room. 6 p.m. $15-$20.

▪ Bev Moss and the Lowlanders

At Sequoia Brewing Co, Tower. 9 p.m. Free..

▪ Keith Crain

At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free. .

▪ JJ Brown

At Lush Fine Wines, Hanford. 7:30 p.m. Free..

▪ Force 'Em

At Tachi Palace Sunset Lounge. 9:30 p.m. Free..

▪ Jeff Bowman

Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages..

▪ Cruizin Kings

Featuring Patrick Contreras. At High Sierra Grill. 8 p.m. No price listed. (Flier link).

SUNDAY:

▪ Tommy Lee Crouse

A tribute to Neil Diamond. At Engelmann Cellars. Noon. Free. (Flier link).

▪ Oh My Goth

Hosted by Hazzard Strange w/Naudia Skye, Pandrogyn, Maverick Cadaverick and Lorraine Contreras. At FAB Fresno. 9 p.m. $5. (Flier link).

▪ Jazz Night

W/Mike Dana. At Tokyo Garden. 6 p.m. Free..

NEXT WEEK:

▪ Gozu

W/Ape Machine, Beastmaker and Style Like Revelators. At Fulton 55. 7:30 p.m. Monday. $8-$10. (Flier link).

▪ Curse

W/Midwest Moms, Mary Despair and ShelterxCrew. At Strummer’s. 9 p.m. Monday. Free. (Flier link).

▪ The Midnight Avocados

At the Pit at Fresno State USU. Noon. Free. (Flier link).

▪ The Sweet Spot

Make it Rain edition. At Fulton 55. 8 p.m. Wednesday. $20-$40. (Flier link).

▪ Hog Heaven

W/Force 'Em. At Yosemite Falls Cafe, Granite Park. 7 p.m. Wednesday. Free. (Flier link)..

That’s what I know of anyway. Feel free to leave what you know in the comments.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Video premiere: Stoneshiver – ‘Fanboy’

Video premiere: Stoneshiver – ‘Fanboy’ 4:52

Video premiere: Stoneshiver – ‘Fanboy’
Meet Rei Hotoda, the fifth conductor candidate for the Fresno Philharmonic 2:51

Meet Rei Hotoda, the fifth conductor candidate for the Fresno Philharmonic
Get to know the Rogue Festival 2017 performers 1:05

Get to know the Rogue Festival 2017 performers

View More Video

@fresno
beehive

Fresno's top spot for keeping a finger on the pulse of Valley pop culture, entertainment, dining, shopping and things to do. Brought to you by The Bee's Rory Appleton, Rick Bentley, Bethany Clough, Craig Kohlruss, Kathy Mahan, Donald Munro and Joshua Tehee.

Beehive archive

Find posts from our former blog location at fresnobeehive.com

.

Blogs from Fresno

Entertainment Videos