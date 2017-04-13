Bandgeek!: the definitive area concert list for April 13-19

A few of you will spend the week getting caught up (or finding out about) ‘S-Town.”
Cool, cool.
The rest of us will out at one of the dozens of local music happenings, which I have collected here in another installment of my weekly BANDGEEEK! roundup.
TONIGHT:
At the Tower Theatre. 8 p.m. $27.50. (Flier link).
At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free..
W/ DJ Don-D. At Veni Vidi Vici. 9: 30 p.m. Free. (Flier link).
W/Lee Walker. At Skyline Club. 7 p.m. Free..
At Dukes. 7 p.m. Free. (Flier link).
Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free..
FRIDAY:
At Eagle Mountain Casino. 8 p.m. $30..
W/Way Off Starboard and Valkyrie Missile. At Fulton 55. 9 p.m. $10-$12. (Flier link).
Spring Break Edition. At Strummer’s. 9 p.m. $5. (Flier link).
W/La Marcha featuring Sonia Lupian. At Cellar Door, Visalia. 8 p.m. $10. (Flier link) .
W/DJ Mr. Leonard and Native Earthian. At Tioga Sequoia. 5 p.m. Free. All ages. (Flier link).
W/For The Win (CD release show), Rookie of the Year, The New Low, Artesiai, Perception, Forgotten Faces, Hi-Jinks, Neuropathy and Dismal Dog. At Bullfrogs. 5 p.m. $12-$18. All ages. (Flier link).
At On the Edge. 7 p.m. Free..
At Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino. 10 p.m. Free. .
W/Ray Moore and friends. At Kocky’s. 9:30 p.m. $5, free before showtime. .
At Sequoia Brewing Co., North. 9 p.m. Free..
W/Affirmative Reaction, Saturn Descends and ZEh. At Barmageddon. 8 p.m. $5. (Flier link).
At the Press Box. 9 p.m. Free. .
W/For The Record. At Full Circle Brewing Co. 8 p.m. $10. All ages. (Flier link).
Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages. .
SATURDAY:
W/Banda Los Recoditos, Band El Limon, Maximo Grado, Omar Ruiz and Adriel Favela. At Chukchansi Park. 4 p.m. $49.50. (Flier link).
50 Shades of Neo Soul. W/Lena Renea, DJ Straws and Marques Anthony. At Fulton 55. 8 p.m. $15-$20. (Flier link).
W/Innavision. At Strummer’s. 8 p.m. $17. All ages. (Flier link).
W/The Big Fun Trio. At Tower Theatre. 7:30 p.m. $36.50-$56.50..
W/Javon Davis and friends. At Full Circle Brewing. 7 p.m. $10. All ages. (Flier link).
W/BARE, Jake Sgarlato, Shelboy, Abstrukt, RISM, Dfndrs, D0N C0Y0T3, Johnny Cat Nip, Ion, Jayco, Senseless, Helow, Illuminaughty, Gabba, Bucket Man and Dem Boyz. At Azteca Theater. 8 p.m. $15-$25. (Flier link).
At Veni Vidi Vici. 10 p.m. No price listed..
At the Shanty. 9 p.m. Free..
Sublime tribute. At The Skyline Club. 9 p.m. No price listed..
At Sequoia Brewing Co., North. 9 p.m. Free. (Flier link).
▪ Kevin Blake Willard & the Cadillac Cowboys
At Jimbo’s. 9 p.m. Free. .
W/Stardusters. At The Ivy Room. 6 p.m. $15-$20.
At Sequoia Brewing Co, Tower. 9 p.m. Free..
At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free. .
At Lush Fine Wines, Hanford. 7:30 p.m. Free..
At Tachi Palace Sunset Lounge. 9:30 p.m. Free..
Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages..
Featuring Patrick Contreras. At High Sierra Grill. 8 p.m. No price listed. (Flier link).
SUNDAY:
A tribute to Neil Diamond. At Engelmann Cellars. Noon. Free. (Flier link).
Hosted by Hazzard Strange w/Naudia Skye, Pandrogyn, Maverick Cadaverick and Lorraine Contreras. At FAB Fresno. 9 p.m. $5. (Flier link).
W/Mike Dana. At Tokyo Garden. 6 p.m. Free..
NEXT WEEK:
W/Ape Machine, Beastmaker and Style Like Revelators. At Fulton 55. 7:30 p.m. Monday. $8-$10. (Flier link).
W/Midwest Moms, Mary Despair and ShelterxCrew. At Strummer’s. 9 p.m. Monday. Free. (Flier link).
At the Pit at Fresno State USU. Noon. Free. (Flier link).
Make it Rain edition. At Fulton 55. 8 p.m. Wednesday. $20-$40. (Flier link).
W/Force 'Em. At Yosemite Falls Cafe, Granite Park. 7 p.m. Wednesday. Free. (Flier link)..
That’s what I know of anyway. Feel free to leave what you know in the comments.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
Comments