April 13, 2017 1:49 PM

Here are three movies you should see this weekend

By Rick Bentley

rbentley@fresnobee.com

There are at least three big screen offerings in local theaters this weekend that are worth your time.

“Your Name”: After what seems to be an endless string of animated films that focus on young moviegoers, director Makoto Shinkai has come to the rescue of older animated film fans. His “Your Name” is a beautifully crafted story of love, loss, desperation and hope brought to the screen with visual splendor. His script has a few problems, but once the pieces begin to line up, this tale of comet-crossed lovers comes together in a surprising and pleasing manner.

“The Fate of the Furious”: The latest installment of “The Fast and the Furious” franchise is anything but typical. The movies have grown from a simple tale of street racers into battle royale with more carnage than a weekend at a Transformers bonding retreat. The characters have more foreign locations on their passports than James Bond. And the villains never do anything simple.

“The Salesman”: The Salesman,” the Iranian film that picked up the Oscar this year as Best Foreign Language Film, begins with the residents running for their lives when the foundation of their building in Tehran becomes unstable and the structure begins to collapse. This imagery not only starts the film with a jolt but becomes the metaphor for the entire production from award-winning director/writer Asghar Farhadi. This month’s offering from Fresno Filmworks.

Rick Bentley: 559-441-6355, @RickBentley1

