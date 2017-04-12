Thanks, New York Times. But we knew Fresno was pretty great.

New York Times columnist Mike McPhate heaped praise on Fresno Wednesday morning for its affordability and location. You can live here comfortably on a $44,500 salary, which is on par with Detroit and Albuquerque, and way less than what you need in other cities in California. We also got a small shout-out for our arts scene, “easygoing vibe,” and Fresno State.
But there’s more to feel good about in our corner of the Valley, like these five things that happened just this week:
1. Strawberry season officially began and it’s glorious. We’re flocking to farmers markets and our favorite roadside stands to pick up baskets of some of the sweetest berries available. We made a handy map to help you find your nearest stand.
Sweet, local strawberries--they're here! Here's a map of strawberry stands from Fresno to Kingsburg: https://t.co/ewHsX6YgNw@FresnoBeeBob pic.twitter.com/xkFKPkaNVh— Fresno Bee Photos (@BeePhotos) April 11, 2017
2. Broadway in Fresno announced its 2017-18 season. They’re bringing us “Kinky Boots” and “Beautiful — The Carole King Musical,” plus a return of crowd-favorite “Book of Mormon.”
3. A beautiful spring started in our collective backyard. All that rain and snow this winter means the waterfalls are rushing and the flowers are blooming.
4. Speaking of the wet weather, more of our farmers got the water they need to grow the fresh fruits and veggies mentioned in the Times post.
5. Our people did cool things too. Fresno-born poet Mai Der Vang published a book diving into her Hmong roots that will have its official launch on Thursday. Also, we learned about a 16-year-old who started her own nonprofit in Fresno dedicated to helping those in need.
