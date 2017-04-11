Win tickets to Tech N9ne’s Strictly Strange tour at Selland Arena

If you missed the news, Tech N9ne is playing tomorrow night at the Selland Arena on his Strictly Strange tour. Bone Thugs N Harmony will be there too, along with Brotha Lynch Hung, Krizz Kaliko, Stevie Stone and Ces Cru.
The concert is looking to be a big one for Tech N9ne. More than 4,000 tickets have already been sold.
We have a pair of tickets of our own to give away.
Enter to win by leaving a comment on this story. You have until midnight tonight. Winners will be chosen at random and notified Wednesday morning via Facebook message. Be sure to check your Facebook message requests. Tickets will need to be picked up at The Fresno Bee’s office during normal business hours.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
Rules
Winners will be notified by e-mail or Facebook message at the end of each giveaway period. No substitutions or transfer of winners/prizes. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Some prizes may have due dates for redemption/use. Employees and immediate family of The Fresno Bee and any/all of the participating giveaway sponsors, are not eligible to win. By accepting a giveaway, recipient consents to allow the use of his/her name and/or photograph for advertising or similar promotions without further compensation. Winner releases all sponsors of liability regarding use and enjoyment of the prizes. Tax liabilities and insurance, if any, are sole responsibility of the winner. No purchase necessary to win.
