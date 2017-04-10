Fresno Beehive

April 10, 2017 12:53 PM

'S-Town' elevates podcasts and Pepsi ruins everything – Fresno Beehive Podcast, Ep. 11

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

In this week’s Fresno Beehive podcast, Joshua Tehee, Donald Munro and Rory Appleton bring in guest commentator (and The Bee content producer) Aleksandra Konstantinovic to talk about “S-Town,” the podcast du jour. They also dissect Pepsi’s latest commercial (failure) and pass along their pop-culture obsessions. So listen to the end.

The Fresno Beehive podcast is a half-hour weekly entertainment show produced by the Fresno Bee features department, with Appleton, Munro and Tehee, plus editor Kathy Mahan and film and television critic Rick Bentley.

Listen below or get it now on iTunes.

