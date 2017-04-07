Steve Perry reunites with Journey for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction; but will he perform?

Steve Perry is arguably the most famous musician to come out of the Central Valley.
The Journey frontman (and Hanford native) is surely the most talked about this week, as the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducts its 2017 class tonight. Journey will be inducted, along with ELO, Joan Baez, Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Yes and Nile Rodgers.
While Perry was slated to be at the induction ceremony and on stage to accept the award, there were no plans for him to perform with the band. That may have changed, according to the gossip site TMZ, which is reporting that Perry will be singing on at least one of the three songs Journey is slated to perform during the ceremony; either “Lights,” “Separate Ways” or “Don't Stop Believin'.” You can guess which song people are rooting for.
This will be first time Perry has performed with the band since 1991, when Journey was part of an all-star tribute Bill Graham, though Carlos Santana has been pushing the issue over the last year, apparently.
Before he hit it big with Journey, embarked on his solo career and became a Giants super fan, Perry played in the marching band at Lemoore High School and later sang in the choir at College of the Sequoias.
