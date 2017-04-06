Here are a few movies you should see this weekend

There are at least three big screen offerings in local theaters this weekend that are worth your time.
“Your Name”: After what seems to be an endless string of animated films that focus on young moviegoers, director Makoto Shinkai has come to the rescue of older animated film fans. His “Your Name” is a beautifully crafted story of love, loss, desperation and hope brought to the screen with visual splendor. His script has a few problems, but once the pieces begin to line up, this tale of comet-crossed lovers comes together in a surprising and pleasing manner.
“The Zookeeper’s Wife”: The film - both powerful and haunting - is the latest to look at the evils committed during World War II but feels fresh because Caro keeps the focus on small moments like the one at the train station or with the young girl. The film is based on Diane Ackerman’s book, “The Zookeeper’s Wife: A War Story” that recounts the true story of Antonina and Jan Zabinski, owners of the Warsaw Zoo in 1939. Director Niki Caro’s film takes a simplistic view of evil and tells this tale through strong performances by Chastain and Helderbergh.
“T2: Trainspotting”: Just like the original “Trainspotting,” the sequel doesn’t rely as much on plot as it does on the charm of the four main characters. Both films are designed to make the audience a fifth member of this mismatched group, being allowed to listen in on inane conversations, be part of doomed plans and share a scant few tender moments.
Rick Bentley: 559-441-6355, @RickBentley1
Comments