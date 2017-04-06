Fresno Beehive

Bandgeek!: the definitive area concert list for April 6-12

Grizzly season is upon us, which will keep you busy through Monday at least. Still, there are dozens of concert happenings for those looking for a live music fix. I’ve collected them again in another installment of my weekly BANDGEEEK! roundup.

TONIGHT:

▪ Heavy Weather

The Music of Santana. At Fulton 55. 8:30 p.m. $10.

▪ The Smiths Vs. the Cure

W/DJs P and Taquito. At Strummer’s. 9 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

▪ Arts and Hops at the Beer Garden

W/CVBS Blues Allstar, plus Vanessa Silberman, The Love Dimension and Style Like Revelators. At Tioga Sequoia. 5 p.m. Free. All ages.

▪ Art Hop at Frank’s Place

Dos Mikéys, Santa Mira and Billy Changer. At Frank’s Place at Warnors Center. 6 p.m. $7. (Flier link)

▪ Rock,Canvas, Knives

ArtHop w/Daze Baby and Stryder Callison. At Tower District Records. 5 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

▪ Open Mic Jam

At Skyline Club. 7 p.m. Free.

▪ Eva Scow

Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.

▪ Jazz Hop

W/The Jazz Counselors. At Tokyo Garden. 6 p.m. Free.

FRIDAY:

▪ Neil Diamond

At Save Mart Center. 8 p.m. $39.50-$149.50.

▪ Billy Kenny

At Fulton 55. 9 p.m. $15-$20. (Flier link)

▪ Hideous Creatures

A benefit show for the Marjoree Mason Center. W/Sidney Sin and the Black Shaft, Sci-Fi Caper, Cockamamie Jamie and the Naughty Angels. At Strummer’s. 8 p.m. $10. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Covet

W/Macondo. At Cellar Door, Visalia. 9 p.m. $8. (Flier link)

▪ Rockville

At Tioga Sequoia. 7:30 p.m. Free. All ages.

▪ Boots In The Park

W/Justin Moore, Jordan Rager and Daniel Bonte. At Rotary Amphitheater, Woodward Park. 5 p.m. $15-$39. (Flier link)

▪ Room Service

At Sequoia Brewing Co., Tower. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Acoustic Soul

At On the Edge. 7:30 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

▪ Cover Up

At Press Box 3. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ L-Train

At Jimbo's. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Taste of Spring

W/Cordova Band. At Ramos Torres Winery. 5:30 p.m. Free.

▪ The Sarge

At the Skyline Club. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Hard Times

At the Outlaw Tavern. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Bryan Mcpherson

At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Kings of Blackstone

Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.

SATURDAY:

▪ Blazefest

W/Shinedown, All the Remains, Sick Puppies, As Lions and Centerpath. At Paul Paul Theatre. $32.50-$50. (Flier link)

▪ Monophonics

W/The Tough Love. At Fulton 55. 8:30 p.m. $12-$16. (Flier link)

▪ Gaither Homecoming

W/the Gaither Vocal Band. At Save Mart Center. 6 p.m. $27.40-$74.50. (Flier link)

▪ Meet me in Montauk

W/Outlier, Modern Color, Anxious Arms and Neon Accents. At Strummer’s. 8 p.m. $8. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Gina Lenee

Album release. At Tower Theatre. 8 p.m. $15-$62.50. (Flier link)

▪ Licorice Pimpz

At Skyline Club. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Bootstrap Circus

At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Dark 80's dance night

W/DJ Tokyo Convertible and Night Slasher. At Full Circle Brewing Co. 8 p.m. Free. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ ’90s Music Festival

W/Flannel, Corduroy (Pearl Jam tribute), One Hot Minute and Dave's Not Here (Foo Fighters tribute). At ApCal. Noon. $15-$20.

▪ Los Originales De San Juan

At Aldo's Nightclub. 8 p.m. No price listed.

▪ Allen Woodward

At On the Edge. 7 p.m. Free.

▪ Masters of Rock

At Jimbo’s. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Ray Moore and friends

At Ginza Bistro. 7 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

▪ Aldo Plaza

W/DJ HouseBoy. At FAB Fresno. 9 p.m. $5. (Flier link)

▪ Bev Moss and The Lowlanders

At Cru Wine Company. 5 p.m. $5, free to members.

▪ Cumbia Bass

W/ DJs Dog Plasma , Don-D and El Selector. At Veni Vidi Vici. 10 p.m. No price listed. (Flier link)

▪ Cut Shot

Playing the songs of Chicago. W/Aja Vu. A March of Dimes benefit. At San Joaquin Wine Company. 5 p.m. $20. (Flier link)

▪ Junk Trunk

Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.

SUNDAY:

▪ Vibe Soul Lounge

W/Edwin Stovall. At Fulton 55. 7 p.m. $10-$15. (Flier link)

▪ Travis Brooks

At Engelmann Cellars. Noon. Free.

▪ Merlinda and Fusión Duo

At On the Edge. 2 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

▪ Judahcat Tiny Tour

At SIFU Skate Shop. 7 p.m. $5. (Flier link)

▪ Blue Stripes

At The Shanty. 12:30 p.m. Free.

▪ Jazz Night

W/Richard Giddens. At Tokyo Garden. 6 p.m. Free.

NEXT WEEK:

▪ Strictly Strange Tour

W/Tech N9ne, Brotha Lynch Hung, Krizz Kaliko, Stevie Stone, Ces Cru and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. At Selland Arena. 7 p.m. Wednesday. $18-$85. (Flier link)

▪ Joseph

W/Paul Arend. At Cellar Door, Visalia. 8 p.m. Wednesday. $15. (Flier link)

▪ Rodeo kickoff concert

W/Bailey Bryan, Matt Gary and Caroline Jones. At Sierra Vista Mall. 6 p.m. Wednesday. Free. (Flier link)

▪ Spawnbreezie

Rest Your Hands tour. At Full Circle Brewing Co. 7 p.m. Wednesday. $10. All ages. (Flier link)

That’s what I know of anyway. Feel free to add what you know in the comments.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

