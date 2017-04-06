Bandgeek!: the definitive area concert list for April 6-12

Grizzly season is upon us, which will keep you busy through Monday at least. Still, there are dozens of concert happenings for those looking for a live music fix. I’ve collected them again in another installment of my weekly BANDGEEEK! roundup.
TONIGHT:
The Music of Santana. At Fulton 55. 8:30 p.m. $10.
W/DJs P and Taquito. At Strummer’s. 9 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
▪ Arts and Hops at the Beer Garden
W/CVBS Blues Allstar, plus Vanessa Silberman, The Love Dimension and Style Like Revelators. At Tioga Sequoia. 5 p.m. Free. All ages.
Dos Mikéys, Santa Mira and Billy Changer. At Frank’s Place at Warnors Center. 6 p.m. $7. (Flier link)
ArtHop w/Daze Baby and Stryder Callison. At Tower District Records. 5 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
At Skyline Club. 7 p.m. Free.
Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.
W/The Jazz Counselors. At Tokyo Garden. 6 p.m. Free.
FRIDAY:
At Save Mart Center. 8 p.m. $39.50-$149.50.
At Fulton 55. 9 p.m. $15-$20. (Flier link)
A benefit show for the Marjoree Mason Center. W/Sidney Sin and the Black Shaft, Sci-Fi Caper, Cockamamie Jamie and the Naughty Angels. At Strummer’s. 8 p.m. $10. All ages. (Flier link)
W/Macondo. At Cellar Door, Visalia. 9 p.m. $8. (Flier link)
At Tioga Sequoia. 7:30 p.m. Free. All ages.
W/Justin Moore, Jordan Rager and Daniel Bonte. At Rotary Amphitheater, Woodward Park. 5 p.m. $15-$39. (Flier link)
At Sequoia Brewing Co., Tower. 9 p.m. Free.
At On the Edge. 7:30 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
At Press Box 3. 9 p.m. Free.
At Jimbo's. 9 p.m. Free.
W/Cordova Band. At Ramos Torres Winery. 5:30 p.m. Free.
At the Skyline Club. 9 p.m. Free.
At the Outlaw Tavern. 9 p.m. Free.
At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.
Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.
SATURDAY:
W/Shinedown, All the Remains, Sick Puppies, As Lions and Centerpath. At Paul Paul Theatre. $32.50-$50. (Flier link)
W/The Tough Love. At Fulton 55. 8:30 p.m. $12-$16. (Flier link)
W/the Gaither Vocal Band. At Save Mart Center. 6 p.m. $27.40-$74.50. (Flier link)
W/Outlier, Modern Color, Anxious Arms and Neon Accents. At Strummer’s. 8 p.m. $8. All ages. (Flier link)
Album release. At Tower Theatre. 8 p.m. $15-$62.50. (Flier link)
At Skyline Club. 9 p.m. Free.
At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.
W/DJ Tokyo Convertible and Night Slasher. At Full Circle Brewing Co. 8 p.m. Free. All ages. (Flier link)
W/Flannel, Corduroy (Pearl Jam tribute), One Hot Minute and Dave's Not Here (Foo Fighters tribute). At ApCal. Noon. $15-$20.
At Aldo's Nightclub. 8 p.m. No price listed.
At On the Edge. 7 p.m. Free.
At Jimbo’s. 9 p.m. Free.
At Ginza Bistro. 7 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
W/DJ HouseBoy. At FAB Fresno. 9 p.m. $5. (Flier link)
At Cru Wine Company. 5 p.m. $5, free to members.
W/ DJs Dog Plasma , Don-D and El Selector. At Veni Vidi Vici. 10 p.m. No price listed. (Flier link)
Playing the songs of Chicago. W/Aja Vu. A March of Dimes benefit. At San Joaquin Wine Company. 5 p.m. $20. (Flier link)
▪ Junk Trunk
Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.
SUNDAY:
W/Edwin Stovall. At Fulton 55. 7 p.m. $10-$15. (Flier link)
At Engelmann Cellars. Noon. Free.
At On the Edge. 2 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
At SIFU Skate Shop. 7 p.m. $5. (Flier link)
At The Shanty. 12:30 p.m. Free.
W/Richard Giddens. At Tokyo Garden. 6 p.m. Free.
NEXT WEEK:
W/Tech N9ne, Brotha Lynch Hung, Krizz Kaliko, Stevie Stone, Ces Cru and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. At Selland Arena. 7 p.m. Wednesday. $18-$85. (Flier link)
W/Paul Arend. At Cellar Door, Visalia. 8 p.m. Wednesday. $15. (Flier link)
W/Bailey Bryan, Matt Gary and Caroline Jones. At Sierra Vista Mall. 6 p.m. Wednesday. Free. (Flier link)
Rest Your Hands tour. At Full Circle Brewing Co. 7 p.m. Wednesday. $10. All ages. (Flier link)

