Win tickets to Fresno Philharmonic’s ‘Firebird’ concert

Here’s your chance to experience the Fresno Philharmonic’s search for a new conductor. I have a pair of tickets to give away to the 3 p.m. Sunday concert at the Saroyan Theatre. José-Luis Novo, the last of six finalists competing for the music director job, will conduct a program that includes Mozart’s Overture to “The Magic Flute,” Ravel’s “La Valse” and Stravinsky’s “Firebird Suite.”
Guest soloist is acclaimed violinist Chee-Yun, joins the orchestra for Dvorak’s Violin Concerto.
You can read my recap on Novo in Friday’s Seven section.
Your ticket also will let you into the 2 p.m. “Inside the Music” program, in which Novo will talk a little about himself and the program.
Here’s how the giveaway will work: Enter by leaving a comment on this story. You have until 4 p.m. Thursday to enter. Winners will be chosen at random and notified via Facebook message. Be sure to check your Facebook message requests Thursday evening. (If I haven’t heard back from a winner in a reasonable period of time, I reserve the right to pick another.) You’ll be able to pick up your winning tickets at the Saroyan box office Will Call window.
