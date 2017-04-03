Stand-up comic Brian Regan sets summer date at Fresno’s Saroyan Theatre

Fresh off inking a deal with Netflix for his next two comedy specials, Brian Regan announced a massive tour that will hit close to 40 cities this summer.
The stand-up comic kicks off the theater tour June 8 in Kansas and stops July 16 at Fresno’s Saroyan Theatre. Tickets for the show are $36-$46 and available 10 a.m. Friday online, at the box office or by phone at 800-745-3000. Presale tickets are available to Citi cardmembers starting 10 a.m. Tuesday. Live Nation and Ticketmaster presales begin 10 a.m. Wednesday. There is a four ticket purchase limit for presales and during the first 24 hours of the public on sale. There is a eight ticket limit after that.
Some will remember Regan from Coca Cola’s Concession Stand Comedy series. The comedian is known for his goof-ball brand of clean comedy and for being a favorite on David Letterman’s “The Late Show.” He made his debut on the show in 1995 and appeared close to 30 times before Letterman’s retirement. He’s since become a regular on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.” That’s where he announced his deal with Netflix. The first of his two specials will be recorded June 23 and 24 at The Paramount Theatre in Denver and put him in the company of comedians like Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle and Louis CK; all of whom have multi-special deals with the streaming service.
The comedian played at Table Mountain Casino last June.
Brian Regan
- June 8 – Topeka PAC, Topeka, KS
- June 9 – Orpheum Theatre, Wichita, KS
- June 10 – Wagner Noel Perf Arts Center, Midland, TX
- June 15 – Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville, AR
- June 17 – Majestic Theatre, San Antonio, TX
- June 23 – Paramount Theatre, Denver, CO
- June 24 – Paramount Theatre, Denver, CO
- July 14 – Wells Fargo Theatre, Santa Rosa, CA
- July 15 – Grand Sierra Casino, Reno, NV
- July 16 – 2017 Saroyan Theatre, Fresno, CA
- July 27 – Elsinore Theatre, Salem, OR
- July 28 – Pantages Theatre, Tacoma, WA
- July 29 – Mt. Baker Theatre, Bellingham, WA
- Aug. 18 – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, Hampton Beach, NH
- Aug. 19 – Grand Theatre at Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket, CT
- Aug. 24 – Greenfield Amphitheatre, Wilmington, NC
- Aug. 25 – Bell Auditorium, Augusta, GA
- Aug. 26 – The Corbin Arena, Corbin, KY
- Aug. 27 – Stranahan Theatre, Toledo, OH
- Sept. 7 – First Ontario Concert, Hall Hamilton, ON
- Sept. 8 – Massey Hall, Toronto, ON
- Sept. 9 – Devos Symphony Hall, Grand Rapids, MI
- Sept. 10 – Bloomington Center for the Arts, Bloomington, IL
- Sept. 21 – Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater, FL
- Sept. 22 – Dr. Phillips Center, Orlando, FL
- Sept. 23 – Chastain Park Amphitheatre, Atlanta, GA
- Sept. 24 – Florida Theatre, Jacksonville, FL
- Oct. 19 – Strand-Capitol PAC, York, PA
- Oct. 20 – Bergen PAC, Englewood, NJ
- Oct. 21 – Community Theatre, Morristown, NJ
- Oct. 22 – Hanover Theatre, Worcester, MA
- Nov. 9 – Auditorium Theatre, Rochester, NY
- Nov. 15 – Arlington Theatre, Santa Barbara, CA
- Nov. 17 – Balboa Theatre, San Diego, CA
- Nov. 18 – Terrace Theatre, Long Beach, CA
- Nov. 30 – The Lerner, Elkhart, IN
- Dec. 1 – Hoyt Sherman Theatre, Des Moines, IA
- Dec. 2 – Riverside Theatre, Milwaukee, WI
- Dec. 8 – Orpheum Theatre, Madison, WI
- Dec. 9 – Fox Theatre, Detroit, MI
