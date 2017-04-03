Fresno Beehive

April 3, 2017 9:09 AM

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” musicals as TV (not MTV) and tribute bands – Fresno Beehive Podcast, Ep. 10

Fresno Beehive

Pop culture, entertainment and all things Fresno

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

In this week’s Fresno Beehive podcast, Kathy Mahan, Joshua Tehee, Rick Bentley and Rory Appleton explain the enduring appeal of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer; ” trash talk the musical episode of “Grey Anatomy” (“Scrubs” did it right) and legitimately question how tribute bands get away with what they do.

Listen all the way through for the recommendation round, where the crew passes along it pop-culture obsessions.

The Fresno Beehive podcast is a half-hour weekly entertainment show produced by the Fresno Bee features department with Appleton, Mahan, Bentley and Tehee, plus theater and arts writer Donald Munro.

Listen below or get it now on iTunes.

Fresno Beehive

