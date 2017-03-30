Fresno Beehive

March 30, 2017 1:21 PM

Bandgeek!: the definitive area concert list for March 30-April 5

Fresno Beehive

Pop culture, entertainment and all things Fresno

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

You can binge watch Buffy.

Or, you take in one (or more) of the dozen of concerts happening this week.

I have collected the choices for you in another installment of my weekly BANDGEEEK! roundup.

TONIGHT:

▪ Gaelynn Lea

At Bitwise South Stadium. 7 p.m. Free, limited seating. All ages.

▪ Newsboys

At Warnors Theatre. 7 p.m. $37-$57. (Flier link)

▪ Live Band Karaoke

W/The Box. At Fulton 55. 8 p.m. $5. (Flier link)

▪ Duke Robillard Band

At Tower Theatre. 8 p.m. $27-$47.

▪ Hollow Earth

W/Farooq, Neuropathy and Desolare. At The Mark Out. 8 p.m. $7. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Open mic jam

W/Lee Walker. At Skyline Club. 7 p.m. Free.

▪ Boxcar Figaro

At The Patio Cafe. 6 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

▪ John Pemberton

At Dukes. 7 p.m. Free.

▪ Marie Wilson

Solo show. At The Lounge. 6 p.m. Free.

▪ ▪ Levi Tucker

At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Deja Vu

Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.

FRIDAY:

▪ CVBS 15 Year Anniversary Party

W/Daniel Castro Band, Mike Hammar and the Nails, Glen Delpit and the Subterraneans and the Lucky Lopez Band. At Fulton 55. 7 p.m. $20-$25. (Flier link)

▪ See Stars

W/Sullivan King, Echos and Create The Compass. At Strummer’s. 7 p.m. $15. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Run 4 Cover

At Cellar Door, Visalia. 6:30 p.m. $7.

▪ ¡Cumbiatron!

W/El Selectòr, Del Toro Don, Dog Plasma and percussionist Matty Segura. At Full Circle Brewing Co. 8 p.m. $10. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Citizens of the World Tour 2017

W/Mister Cleen, Wiginomix, 3rd Eye Team, MC Wicks, The Trees, Kalioner, Live N Direct and Lurch on the 1's and 2's. At SIFU Skate Shop. 9 p.m. $4. (Flier link)

▪ Banda Rancho Viejo

W/Los Canarios. At Rainbow Ballroom. 7:30 p.m. No price listed. (Flier link)

▪ Raven

W/Priscilla McNamara, Nikita Quija Rage, Lil Lolyta and Cookie Cutter. At FAB Fresno. 9 p.m. $10-$20. (Flier link)

▪ Piano Night

At High Sierra Grill House. 7 p.m. Free.

▪ Master of Rock

At Sequoia Brewing, North. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Room Service

At Longhorn Saloon. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Jesús Mendoza

At Aldo's. 9 p.m. Free before 10 p.m. $10, after.

▪ Stallion

At Barmageddon. 8 p.m $8.

▪ Jr Castro

At Pleasure Nightclub and Hookah Lounge. 10 p.m. No price listed. (Flier link)

▪ Richie Blue Band

At On the Edge. 7 p.m. Free.

▪ The Sarge

At Outlaw Tavern. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Max Headroom

At PressBox 3. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Force ‘Em

At Tachi Palace, Koy Wae Lounge. 9:30 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

▪ I Rock

At Skyline Club. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Licorice

At The Lounge. 7 p.m. Free.

▪ Will Bollman

At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ AC Myles

Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free.

SATURDAY:

▪ Mariachi Los Camperos

At Visalia Fox Theatre. 7 p.m. $20-$55.

▪ Los Hooligans

W/The Inciters. At Fulton 55. 8:30 p.m. $8-$10.

▪ Doing Time

A tribute to Sublime. At Strummer’s. 8 p.m. $10. All ages.

▪ Disoriented Comedy and Music Show

W/Jenny Yang, Kat Evasco, Shanti Charan and music from Priska and Paradise. At Tower Theatre. 7 p.m. $29.50. (Flier link)

▪ Brightener

W/Bat The Baptist. At Tioga Sequoia Brewing Co. 7 p.m. Free. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Jimmie O

At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Emerald Dream 2017

W/Coming Soon, Kutski, Sneijder, Leiel, Josh Taylor, Yo Isaac, Neeya, DFNDRS, Elyzia, Eff Of Ex, Gbeats, Bipolar Frequencies, Shibby, Smack Jilly, Nono, Jayco, Kuro, The Kreepers, Rism, Beesto and Senseless. At Chukchansi Park. 8 p.m. $25-$50. (Flier link)

▪ Fresno CityFest

W/ Luis Palau, Matt Redman, For King and Country, Lecrae, Andrew Palua, Marisol Park, Rich Froning, LZ7, Lincoln Brewster and Soulfire Revolution. At Save Mart Center. 9 a.m, also April 2. Free. (Flier link)

▪ Danielle Rondero Band

W/Jarred Shaffer, Indo Surf and Hayashi. At Veni Vidi Vici. 9 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

▪ Master of Rock

At Sequoia Brewing, Tower. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Cut Shot

At Full Circle Brewing Co. 9:30 p.m. $10. All ages.

▪ La Séptima Banda

W/Ulices Chaidez and more. At Visalia Convention Center. 7 p.m. No price listed. (Flier link)

▪ Big Hat Days

Day one. W/John Pemberton, Leaving Austin, Mike Robbins Band and Dakota Crossing. Old Town Clovis. 9 a.m. Free.

▪ Fall of Silence

At Walberg Recital Hall, Fresno State. 6 p.m. No price listed.

▪ DJ Poogie Bear

W/Switchblade and DJ Houseboy. At FAB Fresno. 9 p.m. $5.

▪ Cover Up

At Outlaw Tavern. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Intimate Taste of Jazz

W/Joshua Andree Quartet doing a John Coltrane tribute. At Ivy Room. 6 p.m. $10-$20.

▪ Pirate Radio

At Skyline Club. 6 p.m. Free.

▪ Elvis

At 559 Local. 12:30 p.m. Free.

▪ Wild Hare

At Sequoia Brewing, North. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Duo High Fusion

At Toca-Madera Winery. 1 p.m. Free.

SUNDAY:

▪ The Beetles

At Fulton 55. 5:30 p.m. $10-$12. (Flier link)

▪ Veg. BBQ Potluck

W/Casey Chisholm, Ersatz Splynter, Orenda Ohneka and Fatty Cakes and the Puff Pastries. At Studio Itz. 5 p.m. $5-$10 donation. (Flier link)

▪ Big Hat Days

Day two. W/Gregor Ross and the Horsemen and Kevin Willard and the Cadillac Cowboys. Old Town Clovis. Noon. Free.

▪ Vince Warner Trio

At Engelmann Cellars. 1 p.m. Free.

▪ Cab Street Band

At On the Edge. 2 p.m. Free.

▪ Jazz Night

W/Craig Von Berg. At Tokyo Garden. 6 p.m. Free.

NEXT WEEK:

▪ Mucca Pazza

W/Mary-Denise. At Odd Fellows Hall, Visalia. 8 p.m. Monday. $12. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ The Slants

At Fresno City College, OAB auditorium. 11 a.m. Monday. Speaker with concert to follow. Free. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ The David Lyttle Trio

W/Tom Harrison and Richard Giddens. At Arte Americas. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. $7-$10. (Flier link)

▪ 5DS-13

W/Classhole and Cease and Stares. At Strummer’s. 7 p.m. Wednesday. $8. All ages. (Flier link)

That’s what I know of anyway. Feel free to add what you know in the comments.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

Related content

Fresno Beehive

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Video premiere: Stoneshiver – ‘Fanboy’

View more video

@fresno
beehive

Fresno's top spot for keeping a finger on the pulse of Valley pop culture, entertainment, dining, shopping and things to do. Brought to you by The Bee's Rory Appleton, Rick Bentley, Bethany Clough, Craig Kohlruss, Kathy Mahan, Donald Munro and Joshua Tehee.

Beehive archive

Find posts from our former blog location at fresnobeehive.com

.

Blogs from Fresno

Entertainment Videos