Bandgeek!: the definitive area concert list for March 30-April 5

You can binge watch Buffy.
Or, you take in one (or more) of the dozen of concerts happening this week.
I have collected the choices for you in another installment of my weekly BANDGEEEK! roundup.
TONIGHT:
At Bitwise South Stadium. 7 p.m. Free, limited seating. All ages.
At Warnors Theatre. 7 p.m. $37-$57. (Flier link)
W/The Box. At Fulton 55. 8 p.m. $5. (Flier link)
At Tower Theatre. 8 p.m. $27-$47.
W/Farooq, Neuropathy and Desolare. At The Mark Out. 8 p.m. $7. All ages. (Flier link)
W/Lee Walker. At Skyline Club. 7 p.m. Free.
At The Patio Cafe. 6 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
At Dukes. 7 p.m. Free.
Solo show. At The Lounge. 6 p.m. Free.
At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.
Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.
FRIDAY:
▪ CVBS 15 Year Anniversary Party
W/Daniel Castro Band, Mike Hammar and the Nails, Glen Delpit and the Subterraneans and the Lucky Lopez Band. At Fulton 55. 7 p.m. $20-$25. (Flier link)
W/Sullivan King, Echos and Create The Compass. At Strummer’s. 7 p.m. $15. All ages. (Flier link)
At Cellar Door, Visalia. 6:30 p.m. $7.
W/El Selectòr, Del Toro Don, Dog Plasma and percussionist Matty Segura. At Full Circle Brewing Co. 8 p.m. $10. All ages. (Flier link)
▪ Citizens of the World Tour 2017
W/Mister Cleen, Wiginomix, 3rd Eye Team, MC Wicks, The Trees, Kalioner, Live N Direct and Lurch on the 1's and 2's. At SIFU Skate Shop. 9 p.m. $4. (Flier link)
W/Los Canarios. At Rainbow Ballroom. 7:30 p.m. No price listed. (Flier link)
W/Priscilla McNamara, Nikita Quija Rage, Lil Lolyta and Cookie Cutter. At FAB Fresno. 9 p.m. $10-$20. (Flier link)
At High Sierra Grill House. 7 p.m. Free.
At Sequoia Brewing, North. 9 p.m. Free.
At Longhorn Saloon. 9 p.m. Free.
At Aldo's. 9 p.m. Free before 10 p.m. $10, after.
At Barmageddon. 8 p.m $8.
At Pleasure Nightclub and Hookah Lounge. 10 p.m. No price listed. (Flier link)
At On the Edge. 7 p.m. Free.
At Outlaw Tavern. 9 p.m. Free.
At PressBox 3. 9 p.m. Free.
At Tachi Palace, Koy Wae Lounge. 9:30 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
At Skyline Club. 9 p.m. Free.
At The Lounge. 7 p.m. Free.
At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.
Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free.
SATURDAY:
At Visalia Fox Theatre. 7 p.m. $20-$55.
W/The Inciters. At Fulton 55. 8:30 p.m. $8-$10.
A tribute to Sublime. At Strummer’s. 8 p.m. $10. All ages.
▪ Disoriented Comedy and Music Show
W/Jenny Yang, Kat Evasco, Shanti Charan and music from Priska and Paradise. At Tower Theatre. 7 p.m. $29.50. (Flier link)
W/Bat The Baptist. At Tioga Sequoia Brewing Co. 7 p.m. Free. All ages. (Flier link)
At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.
W/Coming Soon, Kutski, Sneijder, Leiel, Josh Taylor, Yo Isaac, Neeya, DFNDRS, Elyzia, Eff Of Ex, Gbeats, Bipolar Frequencies, Shibby, Smack Jilly, Nono, Jayco, Kuro, The Kreepers, Rism, Beesto and Senseless. At Chukchansi Park. 8 p.m. $25-$50. (Flier link)
W/ Luis Palau, Matt Redman, For King and Country, Lecrae, Andrew Palua, Marisol Park, Rich Froning, LZ7, Lincoln Brewster and Soulfire Revolution. At Save Mart Center. 9 a.m, also April 2. Free. (Flier link)
W/Jarred Shaffer, Indo Surf and Hayashi. At Veni Vidi Vici. 9 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
At Sequoia Brewing, Tower. 9 p.m. Free.
At Full Circle Brewing Co. 9:30 p.m. $10. All ages.
W/Ulices Chaidez and more. At Visalia Convention Center. 7 p.m. No price listed. (Flier link)
Day one. W/John Pemberton, Leaving Austin, Mike Robbins Band and Dakota Crossing. Old Town Clovis. 9 a.m. Free.
At Walberg Recital Hall, Fresno State. 6 p.m. No price listed.
W/Switchblade and DJ Houseboy. At FAB Fresno. 9 p.m. $5.
At Outlaw Tavern. 9 p.m. Free.
W/Joshua Andree Quartet doing a John Coltrane tribute. At Ivy Room. 6 p.m. $10-$20.
At Skyline Club. 6 p.m. Free.
At 559 Local. 12:30 p.m. Free.
At Sequoia Brewing, North. 9 p.m. Free.
At Toca-Madera Winery. 1 p.m. Free.
SUNDAY:
At Fulton 55. 5:30 p.m. $10-$12. (Flier link)
W/Casey Chisholm, Ersatz Splynter, Orenda Ohneka and Fatty Cakes and the Puff Pastries. At Studio Itz. 5 p.m. $5-$10 donation. (Flier link)
Day two. W/Gregor Ross and the Horsemen and Kevin Willard and the Cadillac Cowboys. Old Town Clovis. Noon. Free.
At Engelmann Cellars. 1 p.m. Free.
At On the Edge. 2 p.m. Free.
W/Craig Von Berg. At Tokyo Garden. 6 p.m. Free.
NEXT WEEK:
W/Mary-Denise. At Odd Fellows Hall, Visalia. 8 p.m. Monday. $12. All ages. (Flier link)
At Fresno City College, OAB auditorium. 11 a.m. Monday. Speaker with concert to follow. Free. All ages. (Flier link)
W/Tom Harrison and Richard Giddens. At Arte Americas. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. $7-$10. (Flier link)
W/Classhole and Cease and Stares. At Strummer’s. 7 p.m. Wednesday. $8. All ages. (Flier link)
That’s what I know of anyway. Feel free to add what you know in the comments.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
