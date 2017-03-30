What restaurants topped Fresno’s People’s Choice Awards this year?

The winners of the Fresno Bee’s 2017 People’s Choice Awards are out. I always get a kick out or the results, which prompt lots of questions and thoughts: Is there anything new I should check out? Really, that’s Fresno’s favorite? Or, Yes!, that’s my favorite, too. So I thought I would share links to the winners list, starting with the Food & Drink category, and offer a few observations.
Old Timers love: It’s nice to see places like Sam’s Italian Deli, Eddie’s Bakery and Superior Dairy maintain their appeal to the masses.
We really need to talk about who makes the best burger in town: I love In-N-Out Burger too. But is it really THE BEST in the Valley? House of JuJu, one on my favorites, comes in at No. 3 behind 2 fast food chains. I want to know where your favorite non-chain burgers is made. Share in the comments.
Best Italian. I’m shocked not to see Annex Kitchen on this list. Or, Parma.
What constitutes best Mexican Restaurant? This one always throws me. Some fine restaurants win. But, when people ask me where to get tacos, none of these make my list.
Sweet dilemma. Ampersand wins desserts but not ice cream. Interesting.
Do you agree with the winners? Weigh in with your thoughts.
You can also check out the list of winners in Retail & Shopping, Things To Do, People & Places.
