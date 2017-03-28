Concert announcement: Chicago at The Big Fresno Fair

Mark those calendars now and set a reminder: The Big Fresno Fair announced the first performer for the 2017 season.
It’s one with a legacy of rock, horns and hits.
The classic rock ensemble Chicago performs Oct. 6 as part of the fair’s annual Table Mountain Concert Series. Tickets for the show are $45-$70, but won’t be available until 9 a.m. Aug. 1-13 for members of the Big Fair Fan Club. Sales to the general public start Aug. 14.
“We always strive to be a little bigger and a little better every year and bringing Chicago to our Fair in October is definitely something a little bigger and better,” said The Big Fresno Fair’s CEO John C. Alkire in a release announcing the show.
Chicago revolutionized rock and roll in the 1970s and ’80s with its soft rock sound and the addition of a horn section to the traditional bass/guitar/drums set up. The band scored five consecutive No. 1 albums and more than 30 top 10 singles with classics like “25 Or 6 To 4,” and “You’re The Inspiration.”
The band never quit making music. It has toured every year since 1967 and has had an album in Billboard’s Top 40 for each of the last six decades. In fact, Billboard Magazine put the band No. 9 on its list of Hot 200 artists of all time.
Last year, the band was nominated, and inducted, into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
In January, Chicago announced it would co-headline a summer amphitheater tour with The Doobie Brothers. The band is also slated to play Paso Robles’ Vina Robles Amphitheatre in September.
We can expect addition lineup announcements from the fair in the coming weeks.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
